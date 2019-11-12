Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Philippine falls to near two-week low; Singapore gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:46am EST
Philippine Stock Exchange share prices are reflected on a glass panel as broker takes a break in Manila

Philippine shares dropped to their lowest in almost two weeks on Tuesday, pulled lower by financials stocks, while Singapore led gains in Southeast Asia ahead of retail sales data due later in the day.

The benchmark Philippine index dropped 0.4% after the country's central said on Monday that foreign direct investments (FDI) net inflows decreased to $416 million in August from $758 million a year ago as ongoing uncertainty in the global environment dampened sentiment. (https://bit.ly/34P2Ttk)

The decline in FDI inflows is likely to continue, which will drag both GDP and employment, as foreign investors wait for a key corporate income tax bill expected in 2020, AP Securities analysts said in a client note.

Singapore shares advanced 0.3%, after losing about 1.4% in the past two sessions on weakness in industrial stocks.

The city-state's September retail sales figures, slated to be released later in the session, likely shrank on an annual basis but rose 3.5% over the previous month, according to OCBC analysts.

Conglomerates Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd added 1.3% each.

However, most other Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed in thin trade ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday that could provide clues on the status of an interim trade deal with China.

Trump had doused hopes of an imminent trade pact over the weekend, when he said he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on China as part of "phase one" deal.

There is no sign that trade talks have broken down but "the current condition is unlikely to give risk asset another leg up either in the absence of any further positive follow through," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

The Thai benchmark edged up, with telco Advanced Info Service PCL jumping 1.8%.

Jefferies expects the transition to 5G to result in better market collaboration and higher ARPU growth for the telecom sector.

Indonesia's main index slid 0.1%, with lenders Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT dragging the benchmark.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0404 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3250.45 3240.65 0.30

Bangkok 1625.1 1622.12 0.18

Manila 7980.01 8009.38 -0.37

Jakarta 6146.457 6148.74 -0.04

Kuala Lumpur 1609.34 1608.15 0.07

Ho Chi Minh 1018.66 1016.75 0.19

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3250.45 3068.76 5.92

Bangkok 1625.1 1563.88 3.91

Manila 7980.01 7,466.02 6.88

Jakarta 6146.457 6,194.50 -0.78

Kuala Lumpur 1609.34 1690.58 -4.81

Ho Chi Minh 1018.66 892.54 14.13

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.74% 57.42 End-of-day quote.-17.13%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.04% 31.5 End-of-day quote.-14.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Growth rate tapered off throughout the third quarter
PU
02:15aASSURA : Interim Results 2019
PU
02:15aRIBER : Order of a multi-million euro research equipment including two MBE systems
PU
02:12aOil prices gain as market awaits signals on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
02:10aIRONRIDGE RESOURCES : Corporate Update - Attendance at 121 Sydney
PU
02:10aMEGGITT : Update on Q3 trading and 2019 guidance
PU
02:09aAsia stocks in dark on trade, seek enlightenment from Trump
RE
02:05aAsia stocks in dark on trade, seek enlightenment from Trump
RE
02:05aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : General Li Zuocheng met with Fijian Prime Minister Bainimarama
PU
02:05aDME DUBAI MERCANTILE EXCHANGE : Registers 21% Increase in Exchange Trading Volume and 172% in Forward Curve Trading
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
3PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
4YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : to Buy Out Craft-Brewing Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group