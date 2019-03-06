Log in
Southeast Asia stocks - Philippine stocks rise two percent, most others lacklustre

03/06/2019 | 05:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped 2 percent on Wednesday, led by real estate and consumer stocks, while most other Southeast Asian markets were subdued as continued uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade deal dampened risk appetite.

The Philippine benchmark stock index, which was Southeast Asia's worst performer last month, gained the most among regional markets as a selloff last week made valuations more attractive.

Foreign investors bought net 273 million pesos ($5.23 million) in equities on Wednesday, exchange data shows.

SM Prime Holdings, the country's second-largest firm by market value, advanced 3.6 percent, while real estate conglomerate Ayala Land Inc gained 2.3 percent.

Thai stocks fell 0.8 percent, with all sectors except energy in the negative territory.

The country's constitutional court will give its ruling on March 7 whether to ban an opposition party for nominating a princess as its candidate for prime minister in a general election.

The Election Commission had asked the court to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart party after it nominated Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi for prime minister in the March 24 election, the first since a 2014 military coup.

"Tomorrow's ruling will be worth closely monitoring as it may trigger a start of heightened political risks that could derail the Thai economy," OCBC Bank said in a note.

Singapore stocks closed lower for a second session in three, dragged by industrial and consumer stocks.

Index heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd dipped 2.1 percent, while food retailer Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd weakened 4 percent.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares snapped two consecutive sessions of losses, helped by consumer and financial stocks.

Clove cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT rose 2.1 percent, while lender PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk added 11.4 percent.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

