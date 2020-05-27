Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Philippines extends falls on heavyweights; Malaysia gains

05/27/2020 | 12:30am EDT
A trader reacts during trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Makati city, Metro Manila

By Arundhati Dutta

Philippine shares extended falls into a third session on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights such as SM Investments and Ayala Land, while Malaysian stocks rose as they tried to play catch-up after a long weekend.

Broader Asian markets slipped as rising Sino-U.S. tensions over a proposed Hong Kong security law tempered optimism about a reopening of the world economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was working on a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong that would reduce the city's separate legal status.

Market players were also looking out for any possible signs of a second wave of COVID-19 infections as economies continue to reopen after months under lockdown, according to economists at ING.

Leading losses, Philippine shares dropped up to 1.3%. Conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala Land fell 3% and 2.8%, respectively.

Malaysian shares jumped 1.5% to their highest since early March.

"The market could potentially be playing catch-up with the rest as we were closed yesterday," said Kong Seh Siang, head of retail research Malaysia, CGS-CIMB Securities.

Major healthcare stocks Hartalega Holdings and Top Glove Corp surged 14% and 12.7%, respectively.

Thai shares advanced 0.6% and were poised for a third straight session of gains. Financials were the top performers, with Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank adding 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday extended an emergency decree to fight the coronavirus to June 30, amid allegations that it was a political move.

Indonesian shares edged lower on consumer staples, while Vietnamese stocks rose on financials.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. -3.24% 29.9 End-of-day quote.-34.29%
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS -2.53% 3.47 End-of-day quote.-32.62%
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS 0.00% 10 End-of-day quote.82.48%
KASIKORNBANK 1.44% 88.25 End-of-day quote.-41.56%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 1.21% 838 End-of-day quote.-19.65%
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK 1.45% 69.75 End-of-day quote.-42.83%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 1.37% 11.82 End-of-day quote.151.49%
