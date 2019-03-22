Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Philippines lead gains in thin trade on inflation forecast cut

03/22/2019 | 12:21am EDT
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

(Reuters) - Philippines led gains across Southeast Asian stocks markets on Friday after its central bank cut 2019 inflation forecast, but trading volume remained thin across the region as a cautious U.S. Federal Reserve outlook kept investors on the sidelines.

The Philippine benchmark rose 0.9 percent to its highest since Feb. 13 on the back of industrials and real estate stocks after the central bank policy decision was announced after market hours on Thursday.

Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady for a third straight meeting and also cut their average inflation forecast for this year to 3.0 percent, down from its previous forecast of 3.07 percent.

The country's central bank had adopted a rigorous rate hike cycle last year between May and November, totalling 175 basis points in a feat to cool inflation rates that had reached a near-decade peak.

"It (inflation forecast cut) is more of an indirect signal that BSP (Bangko Sentral Pilipinas) is ready to do some easing of monetary policy soon," said Rachelle C Cruz, an analyst at AP Securities.

Shares of SM Investment Corp and Universal Robina Corp firmed 1.2 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

In terms of interest rates, the new U.S. Fed projections knocked the number of hikes expected this year to zero from the two forecast in December, completing a pivot to a less aggressive policy in the face of an apparent jump in economic risk.

"The dovish stance of the U.S. Fed is more because of the impact of the trade war," Rachelle added, expecting a possible rate cut by the Fed in 2020.

Meanwhile, Malaysian shares continued to show weakness into the fourth consecutive session hurt by losses in the energy and consumer sectors.

Malaysia's economy remained in deflation for the second month in a row in February, with the consumer price index falling 0.4 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Other equity markets in the region swung in a thin range of 0.07 percent to 0.2 percent in a day of lacklustre trade.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
