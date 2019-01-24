Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Rise, Singapore leads gains on positive earnings

01/24/2019 | 11:25pm EST
People pass a stock board showing stocks in red outside the Singapore Exchange in the central business district in Singapore

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Singapore leading the gains buoyed by strong earnings, while Philippines hit its highest level in more than 10 months on hopes of easing monetary policies.

The Singapore benchmark rose 0.8 percent boosted by gains in consumer cyclical and financial companies, after they reported positive quarterly results.

Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd posted fourth- quarter net profit of S$135 million ($99.32 million) compared to a net loss of S$492 million ($361.95 million) a year earlier, while Singapore Exchange Ltd posted a 9 percent rise in net profit for its second quarter.

"It is earnings season and so far it is positive. The key thing is that SGX raised dividends year on year. I think overall investors like high dividend and that is providing a bit of lift to these equities," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities.

Singapore Exchange declared an interim dividend of 7.5 Singaporean cents per share compared to the 5 Singaporean cents per share dividend declared last year.

Keppel Corp's stock rose 1.5 percent, while that of Singapore Exchange firmed 0.9 percent.

The city-state is also expecting its December manufacturing output data later in the day which likely saw a rise of 4.4 percent compared to the previous year, according to a Reuters poll.

The Philippine stock exchange rose 0.3 percent, buoyed by financial and industrial stocks, to its highest level since March 22 last year.

Shares of index heavyweights Jollibee Foods Corp and BDO Unibank Inc strengthened 2.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Despite expecting a slower-than-expected economic growth for the fourth quarter, hopes of easing monetary policies helps the index retain its gains.

Financials and materials pulled the Indonesian benchmark index up 0.3 percent, on track to post its fifth straight week of gains.

Shares of Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rose 0.6 percent while those of Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Persero Perusahaan Perseroan PT rose 1 percent.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job

