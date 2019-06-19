Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Rise as rate-cut hopes build up

06/19/2019 | 12:03am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as comments by European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi indicating the possibility of fresh rate cuts or asset purchases fuelled talks of a worldwide wave of central bank stimulus.

Markets got an extra boost when U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this month, and said talks between the two countries would restart after a recent lull.

"Dovish ECB and positive headway on trade war may spur bargain hunting in Asia today. However, gains will likely be capped with the market still waiting on the Fed," ING said in a note.

Market participants now hope the U.S. Federal Reserve would follow the ECB and open the door to future rate cuts. The Fed is scheduled to release a statement at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Philippine and Indonesian central banks are set to meet on Thursday to review monetary policy.

"With increased odds of the Fed easing, we don't think Asian central banks will resist easing pressure for too long... We now see most Asian central banks riding a wave of easing by the next quarter," ING said.

Singapore stocks surged as much as 1.5% to a near six-week high, with large caps gaining the most. Lenders DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank packed on 3.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Indonesian shares climbed for a second straight session with telecom and financial stocks dominating gains. Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk added 2.3%.

Malaysian stocks hit a near three-month high, with top gainer Malaysia Airports Holdings advancing as much as 6.7%. Electric utility Tenaga Nasional rose 1.5%.

Philippine shares edged higher, backed largely by real estate stocks. Conglomerate Ayala Land rose 1.7%, while property developer SM Prime Holdings added 1.2%.

Vietnam shares jumped on the back of financial and real estate stocks, while Thailand found support from heavyweight energy stocks.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.53% 24.8 End-of-day quote.4.38%
HUNTING PLC 3.81% 514.5 Delayed Quote.7.19%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 1.95% 25.6 End-of-day quote.3.73%
