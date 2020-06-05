Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southeast Asia stocks: Singapore, Malaysia mark best week in a decade on recovery hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 07:19am EDT
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

By Arundhati Dutta

Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, booking strong weekly gains, as easing coronavirus restrictions and a clutch of stimulus support fed hopes for an economic recovery.

Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines marked their best week in more than a decade, while the Thai bourse posted its biggest weekly gain since April this year.

Over the week, regional governments reopened their coronavirus-stricken economies by easing mobility curbs, with multi-billion dollar stimulus packages in Indonesia and Philippines also boosting sentiment.

Leading the gains on Friday, Singapore shares jumped 1.6% as financial and industrial sectors advanced. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings firmed 4.7%, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd strengthened 2%.

The city-state's benchmark gained nearly 10% over the week, its biggest weekly jump since May 2009.

Thai stocks rose 1.8% on Friday and nearly 7% this week, as the heavyweight energy sector gained on the back of higher oil prices.

Philippine shares lost 0.8% on Friday, ending their seven-session winning run. They added 11% this week.

Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, said investors were booking profits after a rally that saw index add nearly 20% in seven days.

The index has gained about 60% since it hit a near decade low in March.

Indonesian shares posted a weekly rise of 4.1%, boosted by fiscal measures announced by the government earlier in the week.

Malaysia's benchmark index edged lower on Friday, snapping a seven-day winning streak. The index, however, firmed 5.6% over the week, its biggest weekly gain since March 2008.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.00% 42.49 End-of-day quote.-23.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.52% 41.28 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.78% 2.58 End-of-day quote.-22.29%
WTI 3.08% 38.382 Delayed Quote.-39.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aKIRIN : Japan's Kirin orders probe of Myanmar beer joint ventures linked to military
RE
07:54aDATAMETREX AI : Awarded Tender for COVID-19 Test Kits From Canadian Mining Company
AQ
07:51aBA owner considering legal challenge on UK quarantine as relations fray
RE
07:51aKORI : Notice of egm - change of constitution
PU
07:51aSAVILLS : Directors Remuneration Policy - Clarification
PU
07:50aRussia's Nornickel says it will pay for clean-up after fuel spill
RE
07:46aCBIZ : Small Business Hiring Shows Second Month of Historic Decline
BU
07:44aAs The Mobile Gaming And App Industry Consolidates; Opportunities For Niche Providers Like Kuuhubb Inc. Increase
AQ
07:43aElectromedical Technologies Brings Next-Generation Bioelectric WellnessPro Devices To Massive $44 Billion Market Opportunity
AQ
07:43aTWILIO : Maven invests in technology company Zing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
5PREMIER OIL PLC : Premier Oil Says Price of BP Acquisitions Renegotiated to $210 Million Plus Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group