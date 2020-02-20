Southeast Asia stocks: Singapore, Thai lead declines as investors weigh virus impact

Economies of Singapore and Thailand have suffered from the epidemic, with Singapore lowering its 2020 growth forecast and Thailand flagging a slump in tourist numbers this year.

China reported a large drop in new coronavirus cases but that came along with a jump in infections in South Korea, two apparent deaths in Japan and researchers finding that the virus spreads more easily than previously believed.

As widely expected, China cut its benchmark lending rate on Thursday to support its virus-hit economy. Leading declines in the region, Thai shares slumped as much as 1.4% to their lowest since Nov. 22, 2016.

The Airports Of Thailand, the biggest laggard in the index, tumbled up to 8% after the airport operator flagged a 5% decrease in full-year revenue as a fallout of the virus.

Thailand's bleak outlook for 2020 economic growth was also adding to woes, according to Mongkol Puangpetra, Head of Research at KTB Securities (Thailand).

Singaporean stocks dropped as much as 0.6%, with financials posting heavy losses. United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings declined up to 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

"It's risk-off today. Concerns about the coronavirus are surfacing again," said Linus Loo, Head of Research at Lim & Tan Securities.

Last week, DBS Group had flagged a 2% reduction in full-year revenue due to the virus impact, which was keeping markets cautious about buying-in financial stocks, according to Loo.

Indonesian stocks were trading flat ahead of the central bank's policy decision, while the Malaysian index was also subdued.

On the upside, the Philippine index gained as much as 0.9%, with big-cap conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala Land adding up to 2% and 1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Arundhati Dutta