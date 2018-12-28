Southeast Asia stocks - Singapore higher in thin year-end trading

Stock indexes in Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand were set to shed roughly 10 percent or more in a year dominated by headlines about a worsening trade war between the United States and China, the biggest trading partner in Southeast Asia.

With a 2.3 percent yearly decline, Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> were the best performers in the region, even as the rupiah currency weakened nearly 7 percent this year. Stocks slightly higher on Friday.

The Indonesian market was insulated to some degree against global trade tensions thanks to its high dependence on domestic consumption, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia.

"Going forward, any developments in U.S.-China trade relations will be a focal point," Shim said. "Investors will also digest the outlook of the U.S. economy."

Stocks in broader Asia gained on Friday after Wall Street rebounded for a second day.

Barring Singapore and Malaysia, Southeast Asian markets were on their last trading day of the year.

Singaporean stocks <.STI> extended Thursday's rally with a 0.7 percent gain powered by financial and industrial stocks, although trading volumes were largely subdued.

The city-state's final trading day of the year will see a shortened session on Monday.

Thai shares <.STI> gained about 0.4 percent, with energy and financial stocks in the lead. Oil and gas explorer PTT PCL jumped amid a recovery in oil prices, while Bangkok Bank PCL gained about 1 percent.

The Thai index was set for an annual loss of around 11 percent.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Ambar Warrick