Southeast Asia stocks: Singapore set for longest winning streak since March 2019

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday, putting them on course for their longest winning streak since March last year, while Malaysia gained over 2% after saying it would restart nearly all economic activity after months under coronavirus-related curbs.

With gains on developed markets driving stock markets globally higher, Thai shares were also set for their longest rally since June 2019 and Indonesian equities extended gains to a third day.

The Indonesian market has been the region's worst hit in the coronavirus crisis, still down 19% for the year so far, despite a recovery across the region that has taken Malaysia close to positive territory for 2020 and limited the Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh exchanges to single-digit percentage losses.

Malaysian stocks gained up to 2.2% on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend and hit their highest since Jan. 22. Malaysia Airports Holdings was the top gainer with a rise of 8.2%.

The country said on Sunday it would reopen for business and allow interstate travel from June 10, and that the coronavirus outbreak was "successfully" under control.

Singapore shares climbed as much as 1.1% to their highest since mid-March. Sembcorp Industries surged 34.6% and was on track for its best day on record after a proposed demerger from loss-making rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine.

Thai shares climbed for a seventh session in a row, with consumer staples being the biggest winners on the index.

Indonesian stocks firmed up to 1%, with financials and consumer staples accounting for nearly a third of the benchmark index's gains.

Vietnamese equities advanced for a fifth day, underpinned by consumer staples and industrials.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)