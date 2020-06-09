Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Singapore set for longest winning streak since March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 12:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Arundhati Dutta

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday, putting them on course for their longest winning streak since March last year, while Malaysia gained over 2% after saying it would restart nearly all economic activity after months under coronavirus-related curbs.

With gains on developed markets driving stock markets globally higher, Thai shares were also set for their longest rally since June 2019 and Indonesian equities extended gains to a third day.

The Indonesian market has been the region's worst hit in the coronavirus crisis, still down 19% for the year so far, despite a recovery across the region that has taken Malaysia close to positive territory for 2020 and limited the Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh exchanges to single-digit percentage losses.

Malaysian stocks gained up to 2.2% on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend and hit their highest since Jan. 22. Malaysia Airports Holdings was the top gainer with a rise of 8.2%.

The country said on Sunday it would reopen for business and allow interstate travel from June 10, and that the coronavirus outbreak was "successfully" under control.

Singapore shares climbed as much as 1.1% to their highest since mid-March. Sembcorp Industries surged 34.6% and was on track for its best day on record after a proposed demerger from loss-making rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine.

Thai shares climbed for a seventh session in a row, with consumer staples being the biggest winners on the index.

Indonesian stocks firmed up to 1%, with financials and consumer staples accounting for nearly a third of the benchmark index's gains.

Vietnamese equities advanced for a fifth day, underpinned by consumer staples and industrials.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS -5.17% 5.5 End-of-day quote.-27.63%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 4.79% 1.53 End-of-day quote.-33.19%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 17.24% 0.85 End-of-day quote.-35.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : What Now for Travel and Tourism in the Asia-Pacific?
PU
01:17aONCE BITTEN, NOT SHY : Investors again seek margin loans as stocks rally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:48aPHILIPPINES : Social Assistance to Poor Households, Support for Small Enterprises Key to Broad-Based Recovery
PU
12:48aWORLD BANK : Opening Remarks at the Launch of the Philippines Economic Update Braving the New Normal
PU
12:35aDollar wallows ahead of Fed meeting, yen resilient
RE
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore set for longest winning streak since March 2019
RE
12:17aJapanese listed firms tap $90 billion from banks to weather pandemic
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Private equity scouts for China take-private deals amid tension, volatile markets
3CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform driv..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC. : REPLIMUNE : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group