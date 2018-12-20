Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Slip tracking broader Asia as Fed retains rate hike plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 11:04am CET
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Thursday with Indonesia falling the most, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised key interest rate and retained plans for continued hikes next year, crushing investor hopes for a more dovish outlook.

Regional stocks fell in line with broader Asian peers, after the U.S. central bank hiked rates for the fourth time this year and stuck by its plan to keep withdrawing support from an economy it views as strong.

"Against the backdrop of the trade war and weak economic data from major economies, people were hoping the Fed would extend a lifeline," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities in Manila. "But their mandate was different from what the market hoped for."

Recent disappointing data from the United States on slowing of job growth in November and a cooling housing market, along with weak manufacturing data from China heavily weighed on investor sentiment, sparking concerns over global growth.

The Indonesian index <.JKSE> finished lower and was the worst performer in the region, with financial stocks coming under pressure.

Shares of Bank Central Asia Tbk and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk were among top losers, falling 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Thailand's energy-heavy index suffered an additional blow after oil prices resumed their fall on Thursday amid worries of a supply glut and gloomy outlook for demand.

Shares of oil and gas explorers PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL shedding 0.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Singapore's index <.STI> gave up modest gains early in the session to end lower, with shares of port operator Hutchison Port Holdings Trust losing 1.9 percent while those of agribusiness operator Wilmar International Ltd ending 1 percent lower.

The Malaysian index <.KLSE> edged lower with Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's counter closing 1.4 percent down, while that of IHH Healthcare Berhad ending 2.6 percent lower.

Vietnam's index <.VNI> traded sideways through most of the session to edge down at close.

The Philippine index <.PSI> lost most during early trade but pared losses to inch down at close. Industrial stocks were the biggest drag on the index, with shares of sector heavyweight SM Investments Corp closing 2.1 percent lower.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
HUTCHISON PORT HLDG TRUST 3.85% 0.27 End-of-day quote.-34.15%
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD --End-of-day quote.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL --End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD --End-of-day quote.
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.97% 3.12 End-of-day quote.0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pHow a year of 'endless storms' battered Argentina's economy
RE
12:08pChina to strengthen oversight of banks' required reserves
RE
12:03pUK retail sales fall at fastest rate since 2017 in December - CBI
RE
11:59aDollar drops to one-month lows on questions over U.S. growth
RE
11:54aDollar drops to one-month lows on questions over U.S. growth
RE
11:45aOil slumps 4 percent to lowest in a year as stock markets sink
RE
11:45aMarkets suffer worst year since global financial crisis
RE
11:45aGoodwill Impairments Continue to Climb Despite Strong Economy
DJ
11:45aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : DTI lauds PH-EU economic relations, promotes PH exports and investments to EU Parliament
PU
11:44aIndonesia rupiah has room to strengthen, says cenbank official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3KIER GROUP PLC : Kier fundraising gets cool response from investors
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : 38 Chinese brands among world's 500 most influential in 2018
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : tests market for A321XLR jet launch by mid-2019 - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.