Southeast Asia stocks: Tumble on U.S. recession fears; Thailand falls 1 percent ahead of election results

03/25/2019 | 12:40am EDT
A man passes by a stock index board at a bank in Bangkok

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as investors sought refuge in safer assets on U.S. recession worries, with Philippines taking the worst hit

Thailand slipped more than 1 percent ahead of the results of the kingdom's first elections since a 2014 coup.

Stocks around the world were under pressure as investors fled to the safety of bonds after cautious remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week on cooling economy sent the 10-year treasury yields below the three-month rate for the first time since 2007 embedding interest rate curve inversion.

Traditionally, an inverted yield curve - where long-term rates fall below short-term - has signalled an impending recession.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent to a one-week low.

Thailand was awaiting the outcome of elections for the lower house - the country's first since a 2014 army coup. The unofficial result is expected Monday afternoon.

With 93 percent of overall votes counted, the Election Commission reported junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha's Palang Pracharat party was leading with 7.64 million votes, indicating prospects of Prayuth Chan-ocha to remain as prime minister of the country.

Analysts saw Thai stocks tracking a global decline in equities on Monday, with the benchmark index falling as much as 1 percent.

Morgan Stanley said in note on Sunday, "We will watch how alliances settle over the next 72 hours to get a better gauge of political control in the lower house. We think this will be key for foreigners to return after their net sales of about $7 billion of Thai equities over the last 12 months."

The Philippine index, the worst performer in the region, dipped as much as 2.5 percent to a one-week low, hurt by losses in financials and industrial stocks.

Singapore index fell to a two-month low, declining 1.7 percent, led by a 2 percent fall in DBS Group Holdings Ltd shares.

Investors are awaiting the city state's headline inflation rate for February, due later in the day.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shanima A

