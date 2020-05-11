Southeast Asia stocks: Vietnam leads gains as countries aim to ease lockdowns

Log in
05/11/2020 | 06:09am EDT
Traders are seen in front of a screen with trading figures in red at Thailand Stock Exchange building in Bangkok

By Pranav A K

Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with Vietnam leading gains, as several countries looked to restart their economies and largest regional trading partner China signaled more policy measures to support a virus-hit economy.

Markets in Asia-Pacific cheered further loosening of coronavirus restrictions in the region, with New Zealand easing some curbs from Thursday, while Japan plans to end a state of emergency for areas where infections have stabilised.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) vowed on Sunday it would step up counter-cyclical adjustments to support the Chinese economy and make monetary policy more flexible to fend off financial risks, and said it lowered interest rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) in April.

"We think the bar for large further rate cuts, particularly in short-end rates, is high in China," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Trade-dependent Thailand's index surged 1.7% in its best intraday session in three weeks, on hopes of lockdown restrictions being eased further.

"Upward bias in trading is on hopes that the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will propose a further easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown to the cabinet for approval tomorrow," analysts at Phillip Securities said in a note.

Vietnamese stocks closed at their highest levels since March 11, helped by financials and consumer staples.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday Vietnam's economic growth is seen slowing down to 2.7% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but may pick up to 7% next year.

In Indonesia, the main stock index closed 0.9% higher, marking its best session since April 30, as the country considers plans for a phased resumption of businesses.

The benchmark also received a boost from the central bank governor's statement that Bank Indonesia was ready to cut interest rates if the financial market would stabilize, said Hariyanto Wijaya, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia.

Shares of courier services provider Satria Antaran Prima and Matahari Department Store surged 24.3% and 22%, respectively.

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
ChangeLast1st jan.
PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK 2.46% 1250 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PT SATRIA ANTARAN PRIMA TBK 3.52% 1175 End-of-day quote.3.52%
