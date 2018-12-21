Log in
Southeast Asia stocks slide on global economic worries

12/21/2018 | 05:27am CET
A trader reacts during trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Makati city, Metro Manila

(Reuters) - Shares across Southeast Asia tumbled on Friday, tracking losses in other Asian equities as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown added to a raft of negative headlines, fanning investor concerns about the economic outlook.

Philippine <.PSI> and Vietnamese <.VNI> shares fell the most in the region, with declines of 1.35 percent and 1.01 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> shed 0.6 percent.

Just as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates in 2019, the prospect of a government shutdown hit markets already weary from see-sawing sentiment on U.S.-China trade relations.

In the latest blow to ties, the United States chastised China for economic espionage, while a Reuters story revealed that hackers working for the Chinese government breached the networks of two prominent American tech companies.

"The U.S.-China geopolitical relations were expected to improve last month, especially with the efforts to reach a trade truce," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities in Manila. "We're seeing it heavily deteriorate again, and this is the biggest factor for the fall (in Philippine shares)," he said.

China is the biggest trading partner for Southeast Asia and any news about escalating Sino-U.S. tensions have routinely hammered stocks in the region.

Philippine shares were pressured by a roughly 1.8 percent decline each in SM Investments Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.

Vietnam's benchmark <.VNI> headed for a seventh successive session of losses as consumer stocks including Vietnam Dairy Products JSC and food processing firm Masan Group Corp lost ground.

Singaporean shares <.STI> also edged lower, with marine port services operator Hutchison Port Holdings Trust falling 3.9 percent and diversified conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd shedding 2.4 percent.

Financial shares pulled the Indonesian benchmark <.JKSE> lower. Shares of Bank Central Asia Tbk and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk fell 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Thai stocks edged lower, with energy stocks coming under pressure. Oil and gas explorers PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL lost 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Rashmi Ashok
