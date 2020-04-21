Log in
Southeast Asia stocks tumble about 2% on U.S. crude price crash

04/21/2020 | 01:10am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

Southeast Asian stock markets were pummelled on Tuesday, after a historic plunge in U.S. crude futures to below zero highlighted the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global markets fell, with the S&P 500 ending 1.79% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 2.4% overnight. Broader Asian markets were also trading lower.

"The impact of negative oil means different things for different Asian economies - but if you have to generalize, it isn't great news," Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING, wrote in a note.

Such a big negative deviation from the optimal price of oil will likely weigh heavily on demand for Asia's exports, he added.

Most regional benchmark indexes tumbled more than 2%, with Philippines falling as much as 2.7%.

Consumer and industrial sectors led the declines. Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell as much as 2.9%, while conglomerate Alliance Global Group dropped 6%, hitting its lowest level since April 8.

Malaysian stocks were down as much as 2%, set for their worst day since April 1.

Press Metal Aluminium weakened as much as 5.8% to a one-week low, while CIMB Group tumbled 4.5%.

The Indonesian and Thai indexes both fell nearly 2%. Tourindo Guide Indonesia dropped to a five-week low, while Surapon Foods touched its lowest in near two weeks.

Singapore stocks shed as much as 1.6% to hit their lowest level since April 13.

Sembcorp Industries declined as much as 4.4% to its lowest since April 7, while Wilmar International lost 3.5% to hit its lowest since April 6.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0450 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 2561.01 2597.85 -1.42

Bangkok 1253.61 1266.4 -1.01

Manila 5585.48 5733.65 -2.58

Jakarta 4489.148 4575.905 -1.90

Kuala Lumpur 1390.5 1413.12 -1.60

Ho Chi Minh 768.7 794.97 -3.30

Change so far in 2020

Market Current End 2019 Pct Move

Singapore 2561.01 3222.83 -20.54

Bangkok 1253.61 1579.84 -20.65

Manila 5585.48 7,815.26 -28.53

Jakarta 4489.148 6,299.54 -28.74

Kuala Lumpur 1390.5 1588.76 -12.48

Ho Chi Minh 768.7 960.99 -20.01

By Nikhil Subba
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES, INC. 6.79% 44.05 End-of-day quote.2.44%
ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC. 1.14% 7.1 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS 2.25% 3.63 End-of-day quote.1.11%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.44% 23650.44 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 8726.512648 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.03% 8560.728396 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS 1.04% 3.87 End-of-day quote.1.04%
PT TOURINDO GUIDE INDONESIA TBK 0.00% 93 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2823.16 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD -1.84% 1.6 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
SURAPON FOODS -4.41% 6.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -2.84% 3.42 End-of-day quote.-4.74%
