News : Markets
Southeast Asian Markets Suffer Rout in Early Trading

03/19/2020 | 01:27am EDT

By Nai Lun Tan and Ben Otto

Stock markets across Southeast Asia suffered a grueling start Thursday, as skittish investors dumped shares across sectors on worries that a global recession is likely imminent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippines stock market, which opened for business after a two-day halt due to a lockdown of the country's main island, led the rout, briefly triggering an automatic trading halt and plunging as much as 24% shortly after the open. The market recovered somewhat in midmorning trade, to close 13% lower. The index's year-to-date losses stand at 41%.

In Indonesia, the region's most populous nation, the Jakarta Composite Stock Index saw trading halted for a short time when stocks dropped 5% in early trade. The rupiah briefly rose to 16,000 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest level since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

Stocks in the regional financial hub Singapore extended a morning drop, with the main index down 4.4% at the midday break. Neighboring Malaysia was down 1.4%, while Thailand fell 3.5%.

The broad-based selloff hit companies ranging from conglomerates to financial institutions and property-related stocks. ESR-REIT and BDO Unibank were down 20%, San Miguel Corp. shed 19%, Ayala Corp. lost 18% and AirAsia lost 15%.

Analysts said the continued regional weakness, coming after already steep losses in recent weeks, was largely due to the decline in income from tourism and commodity exports combined with a sudden drop in U.S. dollar liquidity.

"It's a double whammy," said Margaret Yang, analyst at Singapore-based CMC Markets. In the short term, "there's no reason to be optimistic."

Authorities in Southeast Asia have announced travel restrictions and multi billion-dollar fiscal stimulus packages to fight the impact of the coronavirus on their economies and companies.

The Philippines has locked down the island of Luzon, home to more than 50 million people and the capital Manila, to restrict movement of people. Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and public gatherings, prompting many airlines and companies to either cancel or temporarily suspend operations, which will likely weigh on their balance sheets in coming quarters.

Analysts said global markets likely hadn't hit a bottom given uncertainty concerning containment of the virus, which has spread to more than 200,000 people around the globe.

"With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago and with early evidence that the impact on Chinese activity was far worse than initially projected, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

Still, the steep falls will lead to opportunities, uncertain as they currently are, analysts said.

"With such massive stimulus in place, and likely more to come, the upward turn in markets, when it comes, could be violent," said Mark Haefel, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management. "Yet predicting when that turn will occur is impossible."

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

