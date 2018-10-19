Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asian markets edge lower tracking broader Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:55am CEST
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets inched lower on Friday, tracking weakness in broader Asia on concerns about China's growth, trade disputes, rising U.S. interest rates and Italy's free-spending budget.

China's third-quarter economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since the global financial crisis, and missed expectations, as a years-long campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the United States began to bite.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was 0.3 percent weaker, while the Shanghai Composite index <.SSEC> fell as much as 1.5 percent to its lowest since Nov. 21, 2014. [MKTS/GLOB] [.SS]

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> declined 1.1 percent to a one-week low, before erasing some of the losses. Telecom stocks were the top losers with Telekom Malaysia Berhad shedding 3.2 percent and Maxis Berhad declining 2 percent.

"We attribute the early losses to a knee-jerk reaction over the 1.3 percent drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight," said Kifni Kamaruddin, chief strategist at MIDF Research.

Investors remained cautious, especially in view of the heightened market volatility seen on Wall Street, and for the rest of the day, cues may likely emerge from foreign economies, he added.

Singapore shares <.STI> edged lower, dragged by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd, which fell 11 percent, and palm oil processor Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, which declined 4.1 percent. The key benchmark stock index was down 0.2 percent for the week.

Philippine shares <.PSI> were down after three straight sessions of gains, hurt by industrial and real estate stocks.

Property and retail conglomerate SM Investments Corp fell 0.9 percent, while index heavyweight Ayala Land Inc declined 0.5 percent.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> slipped for a second session in a row, with sector heavyweight Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shedding 1.3 percent and Bank Central Asia Tbk PT declining 0.5 percent.

Vietnam shares <.VNI> were the biggest losers in the region with a drop of up to 1.8 percent. Oil and gas company Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation dropped 3.1 percent, while Vingroup Joint Stock Company fell 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. --End-of-day quote.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -2.94% 2486.42 End-of-day quote.-24.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 25379.45 Delayed Quote.2.15%
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 0.00% 0.25 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
MAXIS BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 2.77% 7116.0883 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.29% 7485.1387 Delayed Quote.8.60%
PETROVIETNAM GAS JOINT STOCK CORP --End-of-day quote.
S&P 500 -0.59% 2768.79 Real-time Quote.3.50%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDN PRSR TBK PRSHN PRSRN --End-of-day quote.
VINGROUP JSC --End-of-day quote.
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD 4.58% 1.37 End-of-day quote.-6.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aChina Growth Slows to 6.5%; Financial Mandarins Scramble to Soothe Investors -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:09aJERA TRADING PTE. LTD. : R&I Assigns A, Stable
PU
08:09aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Start of the European Statistics Competition for schools
PU
07:53aANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, September 2018
PU
07:51aAsia shares erase losses as China's steps help Shanghai recover
RE
07:44aOil prices edge up, but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
07:41aTaiwan's export order growth likely slowed in September - Reuters poll
RE
07:36aAsia shares erase losses as China's steps help Shanghai recover
RE
07:25aChina economic growth weakest since 2009, government moves to lift confidence
RE
07:23aChina economic growth weakest since 2009, government moves to lift confidence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
5EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. : Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.