Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asian markets fall after hawkish Fed minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 06:24am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore's stock exchange

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, in line with broader Asia after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting affirmed expectations that the central bank is likely to continue raising interest rates this year.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism, all Fed policymakers backed raising interest rates last month and also generally agreed borrowing costs were set to rise further.

"A slightly more hawkish tone in the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) September minutes, which prompted the 10-year UST bond yield higher... may also dampen any near-term enthusiasm for extending the Asian equity rally for now," OCBC analysts said in a note.

Singapore shares <.STI> edged lower, dragged mainly by real estate stocks after the city-state announced stricter guidelines on the maximum number of units in new blocks of private flats and condominiums in a move to tackle what authorities have called "excessive development of shoebox units".

"It's a knee-jerk reaction because markets were not expecting another set of cooling measures so soon," said Joel Ng, an analyst with KGI Securities.

The new rules will lead to a fall in prices which will eat into developers' margins, he said, adding that, "There really is no reason for holding developers at this point given the potential headwinds going forward."

Sector heavyweight City Developments Ltd fell 2.3 percent, while UOL Group Ltd declined 2.2 percent.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> were marginally lower after shedding as much as 0.6 percent earlier in the day.

Real estate and financial stocks were the biggest losers. Conglomerate Ayala Corp fell 0.9 percent and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company shed 0.7 percent.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> fell from a two-week closing high hit in the previous session. Banks were top losers followed by telecom stocks. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shed 1.3 percent, while PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk declined 2 percent.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> edged lower with Petronas Gas Bhd losing 1.2 percent and investment holding company Sime Darby Bhd down 1.2 percent.

Thai shares <.SETI> slipped up to 0.5 percent, dragged by banking and energy stocks.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED 1.09% 8.37 End-of-day quote.-32.93%
METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY --End-of-day quote.
PETRONAS GAS BHD --End-of-day quote.
SIME DARBY BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDN PRSR TBK PRSHN PRSRN --End-of-day quote.
UOL GROUP LIMITED 2.43% 6.32 End-of-day quote.-28.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:46aU.S. oil edges up after three percent drop on big stock build
RE
06:45aU.S. oil edges up after three percent drop on big stock build
RE
06:34aDollar firmer on Fed minutes, Aussie gains on strong jobs data
RE
06:24aSoutheast Asian markets fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:04aTrade off - China soybean imports set for biggest drop in 12 years amid tariff conflict
RE
05:42aSaudi Aramco says to invest in refinery-petrochemical project in east China
RE
05:19aFashion company Nine West files amended bankruptcy plan
RE
05:18aVNPT VIETNAM POST AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS : continues to be the main sponsor for Vietnam Talent Awards 2018
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
4At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Story on Zhoushan in talks with Exxon Mobil on ethylene pl..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.