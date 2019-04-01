Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asian markets rise as positive U.S., China factory data eases slowdown worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 11:58pm EDT
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, as positive factory activity data from the United States and China eased worries about slowing global growth.

U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded a bit more than expected last month, according to an industry report released on Monday, while China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March, a private business survey showed on Monday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent to a seven-month high after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session.

"The trouble with silver linings is that the clouds have yet to lift, even if bets mount on the sunshine behind. So, EM Asia optimism may be measured, not manic," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho Bank, in a note, referring to China's PMI and U.S. ISM data.

Philippine stocks regained some ground after declining 1 percent in the previous session and were Southeast Asia's top gainers.

Industrials and financials led the recovery with BDO Unibank Inc and PLDT Inc rising 1.5 percent each.

Malaysian shares firmed on the back of financial and telecom stocks. Public Bank Bhd, which had dropped to its lowest in more than a year in the previous session, rose 1.2 percent.

Vietnam shares gained as much as 0.8 percent to their highest since March 21. Real estate and financial stocks supported the gains with Vinhomes JSC and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam firming 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Financial and energy stocks helped the Thai benchmark index gain 0.5 percent. PTT Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl climbed 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Oil prices rose to fresh 2019 highs, supported by firm Chinese economic data that eased demand concerns, the possibility of more sanctions on Iran and further Venezuelan supply disruptions. [O/R]

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreya Mariam Job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aWhat Modern Monetary Theory Gets Right and Wrong -- Streetwise
DJ
12:08aThe New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee, Somesh Dash, and Eric Liaw to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List
BU
12:07aApple, luxury brands drop China prices as VAT cuts come into effect
RE
12:03aAustralia's RBA Cash Rate Target Unchanged at 1.5%
DJ
04/01Southeast Asian markets rise as positive U.S., China factory data eases slowdown worries
RE
04/01Saudi Arabia may keep May crude prices little changed
RE
04/01STATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : FMG's $3.7 billion Iron Bridge project to create thousands of jobs
PU
04/01Manufacturing rebound lifts Asian shares to seven-month highs
RE
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
5KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Filing of Technical Reports
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About