Southeast Asian markets rise as positive U.S., China factory data eases slowdown worries

U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded a bit more than expected last month, according to an industry report released on Monday, while China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March, a private business survey showed on Monday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent to a seven-month high after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session.

"The trouble with silver linings is that the clouds have yet to lift, even if bets mount on the sunshine behind. So, EM Asia optimism may be measured, not manic," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho Bank, in a note, referring to China's PMI and U.S. ISM data.

Philippine stocks regained some ground after declining 1 percent in the previous session and were Southeast Asia's top gainers.

Industrials and financials led the recovery with BDO Unibank Inc and PLDT Inc rising 1.5 percent each.

Malaysian shares firmed on the back of financial and telecom stocks. Public Bank Bhd, which had dropped to its lowest in more than a year in the previous session, rose 1.2 percent.

Vietnam shares gained as much as 0.8 percent to their highest since March 21. Real estate and financial stocks supported the gains with Vinhomes JSC and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam firming 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Financial and energy stocks helped the Thai benchmark index gain 0.5 percent. PTT Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl climbed 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Oil prices rose to fresh 2019 highs, supported by firm Chinese economic data that eased demand concerns, the possibility of more sanctions on Iran and further Venezuelan supply disruptions. [O/R]

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreya Mariam Job