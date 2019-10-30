Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asian markets rise on hopes of Fed's rate cut; Thailand shines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An investor walks past an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday, with Thailand leading the gains, as hopes of a widely anticipated rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day boosted risk sentiment.

The U.S. central bank's likely 25 basis point trim would mark Fed's third rate-cut this year, while investors would keenly watch Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting conference to take cues for future policy easing stance.

There is a "growing sense, and hints from the Fed, that there may be scope, perhaps even solid justification, for one more 'insurance' cut at this juncture," Mizuho said in a note.

Chinese foreign ministry's statement that top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators will speak soon in relation to signing an interim trade deal also aided the positive sentiment.

This comes after Reuters reported on Wednesday that a stopgap agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

The Thai benchmark advanced 0.7% to lead the pack in the region, underpinned by gains in financial and energy stocks. Bangkok Bank PCL scaled 6% while oil and gas major PTT Exploration and Production PCL rose 3.4% after posting a jump in quarterly net profit.

The Vietnamese index <.VNI> ended 0.5% higher, buoyed by financial stocks. Lenders Vingroup JSC and Vietcombank rose over 1.5% each.

The Philippine index <.PSI> reversed course to end 0.4% higher, on last-minute buying in index heavyweight stocks.

BDO Unibank Inc and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co were among the top gainers as they added 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Singapore's main index <.STI> also edged up 0.3%, with financials dominating gains on the benchmark. Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 1.3%, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd added 1%.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares <.JKSE> were little changed ahead of its October inflation data, which is expected to slow down from a month earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANGKOK BANK PCL End-of-day quote.
BDO UNIBANK INC End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.75% 25.37 End-of-day quote.6.78%
JOINT STK COM BK FOR FOREIGN TRADE VT NM End-of-day quote.
METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY End-of-day quote.
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.28% 10.79 End-of-day quote.-4.17%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
VINGROUP JSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:40aAramco IPO will come soon, Saudi crown prince to decide - energy minister
RE
06:36aHitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving costs
RE
06:36aTrio of buyers rescues Thomas Cook's Nordic business
RE
06:36aTrade and Fed rate worries offset $50 billion M&A deal news, sapping stocks' strength
RE
06:33aGerman exports to shrink for first time since global financial crisis - DIHK
RE
06:30aGE posts another loss, raises cash flow forecast
RE
06:30aARAMCO IPO WILL COME SOON, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE TO DECIDE : energy minister
RE
06:27aSoutheast Asian markets rise on hopes of Fed's rate cut; Thailand shines
RE
06:23aFLY EMERSON AIR : How a U.S. company deploys its seven corporate jets
RE
06:22aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Survey of market expectations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil steady as trade concerns vie with drop in inventories
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. plaintiffs on glyphosate more than double since July

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group