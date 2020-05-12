Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asian markets skid on coronavirus resurgence fears; Singapore drops most

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:23am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

By Pranav A K

Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday amid fears of a coronavirus resurgence in China and its implications for countries easing restrictions, while prospects of Sino-U.S. tensions flaring further also weighed on sentiment.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated late last year, reported its first cluster of infections since a lockdown was lifted a month ago, casting doubts of a wider resurgence, while the reproduction rate in Germany remained above the critical threshold of 1 on Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he opposed renegotiating the "Phase 1" trade deal with China after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.

"Markets are slightly unnerved by a dose of reality in the form of secondary outbreaks occurring in China and South Korea, and its implications for countries across the world," said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA.

"The prospect of U.S.-China trade tensions flaring also weighed in, although I feel this is a storm in a teacup."

Singapore equities declined 1.1% after four straight sessions of gains, and were on course for their worst day in more than a week.

Heavyweight financials weighed on the index with DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, slipping 3.2%, while CapitaLand Trust lost 3.1%.

Philippine stocks slid after President Rodrigo Duterte said he would extend lockdown in some areas beyond May 15.

Thai stocks gave up early gains to trade 0.1% lower, after rising for two consecutive sessions.

Estimates from the Tourism Authority of Thailand showed on Monday foreign tourist arrivals may plunge by almost two-thirds to 14 million this year, the lowest in 14 years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesian shares fell 0.8%, dragged lower by financials.

Retail sales, an indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy, contracted by 4.5% in March from a year earlier.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0341 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 2581.79 2611.31 -1.13

Bangkok 1286.43 1287.3 -0.07

Manila 5647.34 5667.93 -0.36

Jakarta 4603.092 4639.105 -0.78

Kuala Lumpur 1381.08 1382.31 -0.09

Ho Chi Minh 827.59 828.33 -0.09

Change so far in 2020

Market Current End 2019 Pct Move

Singapore 2581.79 3222.83 -19.89

Bangkok 1286.43 1579.84 -18.57

Manila 5647.34 7,815.26 -27.74

Jakarta 4603.092 6,299.54 -26.93

Kuala Lumpur 1381.08 1588.76 -13.07

Ho Chi Minh 827.59 960.99 -13.88

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST 0.63% 1.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.52% 20 End-of-day quote.0.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aNew Zealand's pandemic budget sets stage for Ardern's re-election bid
RE
12:36aChina Economic Data Indicate V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely -- Update
DJ
12:23aSoutheast Asian markets skid on coronavirus resurgence fears; Singapore drops most
RE
12:20aMalaysia's March factory output falls 4.9%, worst drop in nine years
RE
12:20aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Global COVID-19 update with Andrew Cox
PU
12:17aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
05/11MARKETS AND MARKETS : Agricultural Microbials Market worth $11.6 billion by 2025
PU
05/11China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up
2BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group