Southeast Asian stocks fall as Sino-U.S. relation strains ahead of trade talks

01/28/2019 | 11:32pm EST
Traders work at the trading floor of the Philippine Stocks Exchange, during the listing of San Miguel 30 billion pesos worth of preferred shares in Manila's Makati financial district

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday after the United States charged China's Huawei with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets, denting hopes of a trade deal days before talks between Washington and Beijing.

Broader Asian shares felt the heat of recent developments as the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5 percent.

Investors nervously await resolution to U.S.-China trade spat as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington on Jan. 30-31 for a fresh round of talks.

Prospects for a Sino-U.S. trade deal dimmed as the U.S. Justice Department charged the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

However, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Huawei charges are "wholly separate" from the trade negotiations.

"Having relented on the U.S. government shutdown, President Donald Trump needs to show a win on trade at his State of the Union address on 5 February," said DBS Group Research in a client note.

"But this morning's indictments by the U.S. Department of Justice against China's Huawei, its chief financial officer, and two bank affiliates illustrate the risks attached to the U.S.-China relationship," DBS added.

Singapore and Vietnam, both technology exporters, were also under pressure after warnings from U.S. manufacturers Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp about softening Chinese demand.

Singapore shares fell as much as 0.7 percent, with a bulk of losses coming from the technology sector, after Nvidia Corp on Monday cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected data centre sales.

Venture Corp slipped as much as 1.3 percent, while Singapore Technologies Engineering lost as much as 1 percent.

Vietnam shares were on track to snap four straight days of gains, losing as much as 0.5 percent.

Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage were the biggest drags, falling as much as 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Thai shares slipped as much as 0.3 percent on broad-based losses.

Data on Tuesday showed the country's manufacturing production index (MPI) in December rose 0.75 percent from a year earlier, but missed analyst expectations

(Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

By Mensholong Lepcha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR -9.13% 124.37 Delayed Quote.7.70%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -13.82% 138.01 Delayed Quote.3.38%
PETROVIETNAM GAS JOINT STOCK CORP --End-of-day quote.
SAIGON BEER ALCOHOL BEVERAGE CORP --End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 0.00% 3.68 End-of-day quote.5.14%
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD 0.51% 15.89 End-of-day quote.12.86%
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.