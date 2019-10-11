Log in
Southeast Asian stocks gain as Sino-U.S. trade optimism boosts risk appetite

10/11/2019 | 12:41am EDT
An investor checks stock information on a mobile phone at a brokerage house in Shanghai,

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets opened higher on Friday, with Indonesia leading the gains, as revived optimism over the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade talks boosted investor sentiment.

Market sentiment turned positive after a first day of trade talks between top U.S. and Chinese negotiators that Trump characterised as "very, very good."

Chances of reaching "early harvest" agreements on issues such as currencies and copyright protections were higher, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce official said, while U.S. President Donald Trump said senior U.S. delegates had "very, very good negotiations with China".

"All commentaries coming from the first day of talks seemed to be helping the markets in the region, given this is something everyone was waiting for," said Joel Ng, an analyst with KGI Securities.

Banking and resource sectors lifted the Indonesian index <.JKSE> to its highest in more than two weeks.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) gained 0.8%, while petrochemicals company Barito Pacific jumped 4%.

An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> rose 0.8%.

Philippine shares <.PSI> hit a two-week high, propped up by gains in banking and real-estate sectors, and were set to end 1.6% firmer for the week.

Citing pressure from the U.S.-China trade war, the World Bank on Thursday cut its forecasts for economic growth in the Philippines for 2019 and the next two years.

Singapore stocks <.STI> were poised to mark a weekly gain of 0.8%, with index heavyweight United Overseas Bank rising 1.4%.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> edged up after data on Friday showed that the country's industrial production rose 1.9% in August from a year earlier. The rise was a touch below the 2% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll, while July's factory output rose 1.2% on year.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Soumyajit Saha
