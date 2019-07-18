Southeast Asian stocks trade in tight range as Fed's sunny outlook tempers sharp rate-cut hopes

The Fed's Beige Book portrayed an economy that was largely in good shape ahead of a July 30-31 meeting at which the central bank is widely expected to reduce interest rates.

Investors would likely remain in a "risk-off" mood, ING Group said in a note to clients. Markets are likely to "move sideways with a downward bias, digesting trade war concerns and the Fed Beige Book," it added.

Risk sentiment was also dampened after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods if a trade deal did not come through.

Singapore stocks <.STI> fell slightly, hurt by the real estate sector. CapitaLand Ltd declined 1.1%, while Hongkong Land Holdings slipped 0.5%.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> inched lower, dragged by resources stocks. Petronas Chemicals Group was down about 3.5%.

Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> were flat as losses in the financial sector offset gains in the resources and consumer sectors.

Market participants awaited the central bank's policy rate decision due later in the day. The Bank Indonesia is expected to trim its 7-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, according to a Reuters poll.

Philippine shares <.PSI> rose, helped by gains in the financial and industrial sectors.

Miguel Ong, a research analyst with AP Securities, attributed it to expectations of strong second-quarter earnings.

"Macro indicators are showing that there's a huge upside in terms of Q2 earnings," he said.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Soumyajit Saha