Southeast Side Groups React To General Iron Incident

CHICAGO -- A coalition of community groups fighting the relocation of a controversial metal shredding operation from the North Side of Chicago to the Southeast Side of the city had a very simple reaction to the explosions that rocked the General Iron facility earlier today:

'Don't bring that mess down here.'

Today's incident reinforced concerns long-expressed by the Southeast Environmental Task Force and the Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke regarding General Iron's safety and pollution history exasperating the already high pollution burden placed on neighborhoods near the Calumet River, a recognized environmental justice community.

​###

