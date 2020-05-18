Log in
Southeast Side Groups React To General Iron Incident

05/18/2020 | 10:14pm EDT

CHICAGO -- A coalition of community groups fighting the relocation of a controversial metal shredding operation from the North Side of Chicago to the Southeast Side of the city had a very simple reaction to the explosions that rocked the General Iron facility earlier today:

'Don't bring that mess down here.'

Today's incident reinforced concerns long-expressed by the Southeast Environmental Task Force and the Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke regarding General Iron's safety and pollution history exasperating the already high pollution burden placed on neighborhoods near the Calumet River, a recognized environmental justice community.

​###

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Chicago; Bozeman, Montana; and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC

NRDC - Natural Resources Defense Council published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 22:15:06 UTC
