Southeast Toyota Distributors Announces the Promotion of Brent Sergot to Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager

08/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles, recently announced the promotion of Brent Sergot to senior vice president and assistant general manager. The announcement was made by Ed Sheehy, president of Southeast Toyota Distributors.

In his new role, Sergot’s primary responsibilities will be managing the day-to-day operations of the company, including sales, field operations, sales planning, incentives, distribution, strategic planning and IT. He will report directly to Ed Sheehy.

“Brent’s promotion is a reflection of his many contributions to our businesses, his stewardship of JM Family’s leadership model and his passion for our culture,” said Sheehy. “Brent has shown incredible initiative and adaptability in transitioning across different areas of our enterprise. He has also risen to the moment as a vital player in navigating the fluid and ongoing challenges of 2020. We are confident he will continue to lead our organization into better times ahead.”

Southeast Toyota Distributors is a subsidiary of diversified automotive corporation JM Family Enterprises. A JM Family associate since 2001, Sergot has held many positions within the organization and its various subsidiaries. Most recently, he was group vice president of Operations and assistant general manager for Southeast Toyota Distributors. Before that, he held leadership roles at sister companies, Southeast Toyota Finance and DataScan, including group vice president of Southeast Toyota Finance Originations and president of DataScan.

Prior to joining JM Family, Sergot was already an established automotive thought leader having made his mark at various industry organizations focusing on wholesale, remarketing, fleet and retail. Sergot received his Bachelor’s of Science in Finance from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., currently resides in Delray Beach, Fla. with his wife Joanna and has two children, Sydney (20) and Griffin (16).

Lauren Fyke
Southeast Toyota Distributors
9544203279
lauren.fyke@setoyota.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
