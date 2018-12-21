Southeastern Grocers Exceeds Goal of 20 Million Meals* Donated to Feeding America® in 2018

With the dedicated support of their loyal associates and customers,
Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO,
Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores,
together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has announced the donation of
nearly 22 million meals to Feeding America® in 2018. This annual
contribution surpasses the grocer’s original pledge of 20 million meals
to the communities it serves through their continued efforts to
eliminate food insecurity throughout the Southeast.
Southeastern Grocers and the SEG Gives Foundation’s annual goal was
exceeded through the successful activation of a two-week, company-wide
Holiday Hunger Relief Program during which BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys
Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores raised nearly $480,000 from Dec. 5-15
with dedicated partner, Feeding America. SEG also donated nearly 200,000
lbs. of fresh produce and shelf-stable SE Grocers products during
holiday mobile pantry events the grocer hosted with Feeding America food
banks and community organizations during the month of December to
provide holiday meals to the one in eight people who will struggle with
hunger during the holiday season.
“At Southeastern Grocers, we are called to fight hunger across the
communities we serve and each year we raise the bar on this commitment,” said
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Thanks
to our caring customers and associates, we exceeded our goal this year
and donated nearly 22 million meals to Feeding America. This is a true
testament to the tremendous passion our customers and associates have to
fight hunger in our communities. As we look ahead to the New Year, we
will continue to make a difference in our ongoing commitment to be there
for our neighbors – not just during the holidays, but all year long.”
“As 2018 comes to a close, we look back on the successful year
Southeastern Grocers had in surpassing their goal of donating 20 million
meals to people in need,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of
Feeding America. “We are grateful for their many years of support
and look forward to continuing our work together in 2019 to ensure
families have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.”
The SEG Gives Foundation will continue to support their official
partnership with Feeding America into 2019 through various initiatives
that foster strong relationships between its stores and local food
banks. This includes volunteer efforts throughout its footprint and
continued contributions of more than 200 million pounds of food that
BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores have
donated through their Food Rescue program since 2005.
*Meals are defined by the amount of money donated to Feeding
America (one dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals to families
in need, according to feedingamerica.org) and the pounds of food donated
through the in-store Food Rescue Program which defines a meal as 1.2
pounds by the USDA.
About Southeastern Grocers
Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO,
Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one
of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG
grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities
throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia,
Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco
y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and
well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood
ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and
strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to
customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com,
www.frescoymas.com,
www.harveyssupermarkets.com
and www.winndixie.com.
About SEG Gives Foundation
SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers,
parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and
Winn-Dixie stores. SEG Gives Foundation aligns our giving with the
causes that are important to the communities we serve, including the
fight against hunger and relief to those affected by extreme weather and
natural disasters.
