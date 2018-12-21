Southeastern Grocers Exceeds Goal of 20 Million Meals* Donated to Feeding America® in 2018

Holiday community donation program and mobile food pantries push BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores past goal to fight hunger

With the dedicated support of their loyal associates and customers, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has announced the donation of nearly 22 million meals to Feeding America® in 2018. This annual contribution surpasses the grocer’s original pledge of 20 million meals to the communities it serves through their continued efforts to eliminate food insecurity throughout the Southeast.

Southeastern Grocers and the SEG Gives Foundation’s annual goal was exceeded through the successful activation of a two-week, company-wide Holiday Hunger Relief Program during which BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores raised nearly $480,000 from Dec. 5-15 with dedicated partner, Feeding America. SEG also donated nearly 200,000 lbs. of fresh produce and shelf-stable SE Grocers products during holiday mobile pantry events the grocer hosted with Feeding America food banks and community organizations during the month of December to provide holiday meals to the one in eight people who will struggle with hunger during the holiday season.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are called to fight hunger across the communities we serve and each year we raise the bar on this commitment,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Thanks to our caring customers and associates, we exceeded our goal this year and donated nearly 22 million meals to Feeding America. This is a true testament to the tremendous passion our customers and associates have to fight hunger in our communities. As we look ahead to the New Year, we will continue to make a difference in our ongoing commitment to be there for our neighbors – not just during the holidays, but all year long.”

“As 2018 comes to a close, we look back on the successful year Southeastern Grocers had in surpassing their goal of donating 20 million meals to people in need,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We are grateful for their many years of support and look forward to continuing our work together in 2019 to ensure families have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

The SEG Gives Foundation will continue to support their official partnership with Feeding America into 2019 through various initiatives that foster strong relationships between its stores and local food banks. This includes volunteer efforts throughout its footprint and continued contributions of more than 200 million pounds of food that BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores have donated through their Food Rescue program since 2005.

*Meals are defined by the amount of money donated to Feeding America (one dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals to families in need, according to feedingamerica.org) and the pounds of food donated through the in-store Food Rescue Program which defines a meal as 1.2 pounds by the USDA.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. SEG Gives Foundation aligns our giving with the causes that are important to the communities we serve, including the fight against hunger and relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters.

