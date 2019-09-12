Southeastern Grocers : Hosts Mobile Food Pantries for Hunger Action Month®

Grocer partners with Feeding America to help people struggling with hunger

Today, on Hunger Action Day®, Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, announces seven mobile food pantries in partnership with Feeding America® food banks as part of its ongoing effort to fight food insecurity.

In recognition of Hunger Action Day, Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation donated $200,000 to Feeding America during the mobile food pantry event in New Orleans.

More than 8.6 million people struggle with hunger in the seven states Southeastern Grocers serves. During the mobile food pantries, SEG will distribute more than $192,000 worth of food to its neighbors in need and provide associates the hands-on opportunity to positively impact communities in the Southeast. In addition to the mobile food pantries and in recognition of Hunger Action Day, SEG Gives Foundation donated $200,000 to Feeding America during today’s pantry event in New Orleans.

Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “As a grocer, our greatest responsibility is to provide food to feed families. We take that very seriously and believe it extends beyond those who shop our stores. Millions of people across the seven states we serve are food insecure – these are our beloved communities and our neighbors. It is our honor as a grocer and a community member to join the fight against hunger. Together, we can make a difference.”

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said, “The Feeding America network is grateful to Southeastern Grocers for giving back to communities in need during Hunger Action Month and beyond. Through mobile events, product donation and financial support, SEG has helped member food banks provide more meals to children and families who struggle to put food on their tables. We are thankful for this partnership in the fight to end hunger.”

Southeastern Grocers and Feeding America member food banks are holding mobile food pantries across the Southeast in the following cities:

Tampa, Florida – on Sept. 11 in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay Location: Family of Christ West Lutheran Church, 5601 Hanley Road

– on Sept. 11 in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay New Orleans, Louisiana – on Sept. 12, Hunger Action Day, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana Location: Salvation Army, 4526 S. Claiborne Ave.

– on Sept. 12, Hunger Action Day, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana Panama City, Florida – on Sept. 19 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast Location: Winn-Dixie #487, 3157 W. 23rd St.

– on Sept. 19 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast Gulfport, Mississippi – on Sept. 21 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast Location: First Baptist Church of Gulfport MS, 12190 Highway 605

– on Sept. 21 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast Lauderhill, Florida – on Sept. 25 in partnership with Feeding South Florida Location: William Dandy Middle School, 2400 NW 26th St.

– on Sept. 25 in partnership with Feeding South Florida Jacksonville, Florida – on Sept. 28 in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida Location: SEG Tech Center, 5050 Edgewood Ave.

– on Sept. 28 in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida Mobile, Alabama – on Oct. 5 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast Location: The City Church of Mobile, 3750 Michael Blvd.

– on Oct. 5 in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast

Feeding America member food banks are lifelines for people who may not have access to healthy meals. That is why Southeastern Grocers is proud to actively participate in Hunger Action Month to provide meals through mobile pantries and food donations to meet essential nutrition needs for adults, children and seniors throughout the Southeast.

Southeastern Grocers has a long tradition of investing in the communities it serves and its continued partnership with Feeding America provides opportunities to help neighbors in need and make a difference in local communities.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

