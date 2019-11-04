Southeastern Grocers Now Offering CBD Products in More Than 150 Stores in Florida and South Carolina

Grocer providing customers with alternative products for everyday needs

Today, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces the release of various CBD products across 152 of its stores throughout Florida and South Carolina, giving its customers access to safe, alternative products that vary from topical care to supplements.

CBD has proven to be an effective alternative to treating many illnesses, including anxiety, insomnia and epilepsy, among many other benefits it provides. Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is one of the many cannabinoids found in marijuana and hemp. Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it does not cause a “high.” Cannabinoids are also naturally produced by the body and are involved in a number of bodily functions, such as appetite, mood and sleep.

Andrew Nadin, EVP and Chief Customer Officer at Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are constantly evaluating potential new products that will provide our customers with the most relevant and up-to-date alternative treatment methods. With the growing mainstream acceptance of CBD-infused items across the United States, we will continue to diligently research additional ways to bring safe, high-quality products that can positively impact our customers’ lives.”

In addition to offering CBD products in select stores, Southeastern Grocers is a member of the Florida Hemp Council; the council’s mission is to create a thriving ecosystem aimed at catapulting the Florida hemp industry to the forefront as leaders in hemp and hemp product production. SEG is working closely with the state of Florida to move the CBD industry forward and is committed to doing so by adding unique products to its shelves.

According to a Gallup poll conducted earlier this year, one in seven adults in the United States claimed to use CBD products. Southeastern Grocers strives to provide the most relevant products for its customers as the favorability views of CBD continue to rise.

Select BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores will now offer a wide variety of CBD products in supplemental, pet and topical forms, serving as the first conventional retailer to sell all three varieties within the Southeast. BI-LO and Winn-Dixie customers in South Carolina and Florida are encouraged to visit their local store to learn if the CBD products are offered in their areas.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

