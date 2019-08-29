Southeastern Grocers Raises Nearly $375,000 for the Fight Against Heart Disease and Stroke

Donations will be used to support the American Heart Association’s mission

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is proud to announce the donation of nearly $375,000 to the American Heart Association, bringing its total donation to the organization to more than $659,000 this year. Throughout the month of August, customers rounded up their purchases to the nearest dollar or made individual donations at the register in support of the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why We Give™ fundraising campaign.

Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “The generosity shown by our associates and customers is truly heartwarming and we are proud to support the American Heart Association through the Life Is Why We Give campaign. At Southeastern Grocers, we care passionately about health and wellness. This donation is a stepping-stone toward our ultimate goal of cultivating a healthier community and lifestyle for those we serve.”

The American Heart Association continues to change lives by embracing its mission: “to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.” Roughly 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year. Donations gathered during the campaign will assist the American Heart Association in providing innovative research for new treatments, programs and services for survivors and their families and help more people lower their risk of this deadly disease.

Amber Wilson, Executive Director of American Heart Association - First Coast, said, “This generous Life Is Why We Give donation from Southeastern Grocers, their associates and customers will make a dramatic impact on the American Heart Association’s fight to save and improve lives. By supporting the mission of the American Heart Association, these funds will lead to scientific breakthroughs, community transformations and continued education to create a world of longer and healthier lives. We are so grateful to Southeastern Grocers and all our Life Is Why We Give sponsors for their generous support to help us fight heart disease and stroke.”

Southeastern Grocers will continue to grow awareness of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease, and encourage its customers to take note of their health each and every day. Customers wishing to learn about their blood pressure numbers can visit any BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie pharmacy location.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

