Southern Banc : FY2018 Quarter 4 Preliminary Earnings Report

For Immediate Release

Contact: Gates Little (256) 543-3860 August 15, 2018

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES

PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, announced preliminary unaudited results (subject to audit adjustments following the fiscal year-end audit) of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2018:

• For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of approximately $61,000, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share as compared to a net loss of approximately $447,000, or $(0.58) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

• For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $565,000, or $(0.74) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of approximately $792,000, or $(1.03) per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. The net loss for fiscal year 2018 included a one-time charge of $655,221 resulting from the enactment of 2018 Tax Reform Bill.

• For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased approximately $347,000, or 36.4% as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income for the three-month period was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans in the amount of approximately $415,000, offset by a decrease in interest and dividends on securities of approximately $54,000. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, interest paid on deposits and borrowings increased approximately $27,000 as compared to the same period in 2017.

• For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased approximately $1.1 million, or 31.5% as compared to fiscal year 2017. The increase in net interest income for the fiscal year was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans of approximately $1.3 million, or 37.6%, offset by a decrease in interest and dividends on securities of approximately $169,000, or (23.2%). Total interest expense increased approximately $65,000, or 8.7%. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 provision for loan losses decreased approximately $435,000 from $1,208,000 for fiscal year 2017 to $773,000 for fiscal year 2018.

• For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, non-interest income increased approximately $30,000, or 22.4% from $136,000 for fiscal year 2017 to $166,000 for fiscal year 2018. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in customer service fees of approximately $24,000 and miscellaneous income of approximately $22,000 offset by a decrease in net gain on sale of securities of approximately $16,000.

• For the three months ended June 30, 2018 total non-interest expenses increased approximately $117,000, or 13.2%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2017. The increase in non-interest expense for the three-month period was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $62,000 or 13.0% due to an increase in personnel, an increase in professional service expense of approximately $36,000 or 35.8% and an increase in other operating expenses of approximately $22,000 or 15.9% offset in part by a decrease in occupancy expenses of approximately $6,000, or (10.8%).