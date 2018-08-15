Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southern Banc : FY2018 Quarter 4 Preliminary Earnings Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

For Immediate Release

Contact: Gates Little (256) 543-3860 August 15, 2018

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES

PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, announced preliminary unaudited results (subject to audit adjustments following the fiscal year-end audit) of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2018:

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of approximately $61,000, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share as compared to a net loss of approximately $447,000, or $(0.58) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $565,000, or $(0.74) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of approximately $792,000, or $(1.03) per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. The net loss for fiscal year 2018 included a one-time charge of $655,221 resulting from the enactment of 2018 Tax Reform Bill.

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased approximately $347,000, or 36.4% as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income for the three-month period was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans in the amount of approximately $415,000, offset by a decrease in interest and dividends on securities of approximately $54,000. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, interest paid on deposits and borrowings increased approximately $27,000 as compared to the same period in 2017.

  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased approximately $1.1

    million, or 31.5% as compared to fiscal year 2017. The increase in net interest income for the fiscal year was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans of approximately $1.3 million, or 37.6%, offset by a decrease in interest and dividends on securities of approximately $169,000, or (23.2%). Total interest expense increased approximately $65,000, or 8.7%. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 provision for loan losses decreased approximately $435,000 from $1,208,000 for fiscal year 2017 to $773,000 for fiscal year 2018.

  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, non-interest income increased approximately $30,000, or 22.4% from $136,000 for fiscal year 2017 to $166,000 for fiscal year 2018. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in customer service fees of approximately $24,000 and miscellaneous income of approximately $22,000 offset by a decrease in net gain on sale of securities of approximately $16,000.

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2018 total non-interest expenses increased approximately $117,000, or 13.2%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2017. The increase in non-interest expense for the three-month period was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $62,000 or 13.0% due to an increase in personnel, an increase in professional service expense of approximately $36,000 or 35.8% and an increase in other operating expenses of approximately $22,000 or 15.9% offset in part by a decrease in occupancy expenses of approximately $6,000, or (10.8%).

  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, total non-interest expenses increased approximately $128,000, or 3.5%, as compared to fiscal year 2017. The increase in non-interest expense for the fiscal year was primarily attributable to increases in professional services expense of approximately $47,000, or 13.0%, and salary and benefit expenses of approximately $53,000, or 2.6%, offset in part by a decrease in occupancy expenses of approximately $20,000 or (8.2%).

    The Company's total assets at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 were approximately $95.9 million and $96.5 million, respectively. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $10.9 million, or 11.4% of assets and $11.8 million, or 12.3% of assets at June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

    The unaudited financial information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2018 has been prepared on the same basis as our audited financial information and includes, in the opinion of management, all adjustments necessary to present the data for such periods. The Company expects to release its final year end results and its related audited financial statements in October 2018, following completion of the year-end audit. Historical results are not necessarily indicative of future results. The Bank has four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol "SRNN".

Certain statements in this release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan," "project," "continue," or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

ASSETS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value SECURITIES HELD TO MATURITY, at amortized cost,

June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)

$

4,215 $ 2,910

19,599 28,775

fair value of $0 and $0, respectively 0

June 30, 2017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK (FHLB) STOCK 429 340

LOANS AND LEASES RECEIVABLE,

net of allowance for loan losses of $1,093 and $1,238,

respectively 69,002 61,309

PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 715 754

ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 216 216

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,689 2,238

TOTAL ASSETSLIABILITIESDEPOSITS

FHLB ADVANCES OTHER LIABILITIES

$

95,865

$

96,542

$

77,015 $ 79,383

6,000 5,000

1,940 312

TOTAL LIABILITIESSTOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding-none

Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued, 806,086 shares outstanding

Additional paid-in capital Shares held in trust, 39,260 shares at cost Retained earnings Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares

Accumulated other comprehensive incomeTOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

84,955

84,695

0 0

15 15

13,887 13,887

(706) (706)

6,812 7,373

(8,825)

(273)

10,910

$

95,865

(8,825)

103 11,847

$

96,542

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)INTEREST INCOME:Interest and fees on loans

Interest and dividends on securities Other interest income

Total interest incomeINTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits Interest on borrowings

Total interest expense

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

Provision for loan losses

Net interest income after provision for loan lossesNON-INTEREST INCOME:

Fees and other non-interest income Gain on sale of securities, net Miscellaneous income

Total non-interest income

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits Equipment and Occupancy expenses Professional Services Expense

Data Processing Expense Other operating expense

Total non-interest expense

Income / (loss) before income taxes

PROVISION / (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

Net Income (Loss)

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:

Basic

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2018

(Unaudited)

$

2017

1,369 119 19

1,507

170 34 204

1,303 192

1,111

29 0 8 37

543

51

138

125

156

1,013

135 74

$

$

Year Ended

June 30,2018

(Unaudited)

2017

954 173 6

1,133

167 10 177 956 812 144

19 0 8 27

481

58

102

121

134

896

(725)

(278)

61

$

4,771 $ 3,467

559 728

48 22

5,378 4,217

670 703

134 36

804

739

4,574 3,478

773 1,208

3,801 2,270

105 81

7 23

54 32

166

136

2,083 2,030

224 244

413 366

479 479

614 566

3,813

154 719

$

3,685

(1,279)

(487)

(447)

$

(565)

$

(792)

$ $

0.08 0.08

$ $

(0.58) (0.58)

$ $

(0.74) $ (1.03)

Diluted

(0.74) $ (1.03)DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic

$

---

$

---

$

---$

---766,826 766,826

769,817 769,817

766,826 769,817

Diluted

766,826 769,817

Disclaimer

Southern Banc Company Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 21:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:53aKaskela Law LLC Announces Expanded Class Period in Investor Class Action Lawsuits Against Tesla, Inc. and Elon Musk, and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:52aACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ACAD
AC
12:51aILUKA RESOURCES : Dividend Distribution - ILU
PU
12:51aBALLARD POWER : Rob Campbell discusses Ballard's commercial activities
PU
12:51aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : 2018 Cattle Council Rising Champion announced
PU
12:46aTENABLE : Oracle JavaVM Database Takeover
PU
12:46aAFRICAN ENERGY RESOURCES GUERNSEY : Company Update - Sese EIA Approval Increased to 500MW
PU
12:42aBANK NIZWA SAOG : News
AQ
12:42aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Unleashing potentials
AQ
12:41aCONSTRUCTION JOB SITE SAFETY CHECKLIST : How to Keep Your Team Safe So They’re Ready to Work
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Income Opportunities Fund Adopts Managed Distribution Plan
3STULL, STULL & BRODY ANNOUNCES CLASS ACTION SUIT ON BEHALF OF PURCHASERS OF THE COMMON STOCK OF HELIOS AND ..
4KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP. : Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
5KROTON EDUCACIONAL : KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Disposal of Material Sharehold..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.