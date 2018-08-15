|
Southern Banc : FY2018 Quarter 4 Preliminary Earnings Report
For Immediate Release
Contact: Gates Little (256) 543-3860 August 15, 2018
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES
PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, announced preliminary unaudited results (subject to audit adjustments following the fiscal year-end audit) of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2018:
• For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of approximately $61,000, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share as compared to a net loss of approximately $447,000, or $(0.58) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
• For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $565,000, or $(0.74) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of approximately $792,000, or $(1.03) per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. The net loss for fiscal year 2018 included a one-time charge of $655,221 resulting from the enactment of 2018 Tax Reform Bill.
• For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased approximately $347,000, or 36.4% as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income for the three-month period was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans in the amount of approximately $415,000, offset by a decrease in interest and dividends on securities of approximately $54,000. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, interest paid on deposits and borrowings increased approximately $27,000 as compared to the same period in 2017.
• For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased approximately $1.1
million, or 31.5% as compared to fiscal year 2017. The increase in net interest income for the fiscal year was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans of approximately $1.3 million, or 37.6%, offset by a decrease in interest and dividends on securities of approximately $169,000, or (23.2%). Total interest expense increased approximately $65,000, or 8.7%. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 provision for loan losses decreased approximately $435,000 from $1,208,000 for fiscal year 2017 to $773,000 for fiscal year 2018.
• For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, non-interest income increased approximately $30,000, or 22.4% from $136,000 for fiscal year 2017 to $166,000 for fiscal year 2018. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in customer service fees of approximately $24,000 and miscellaneous income of approximately $22,000 offset by a decrease in net gain on sale of securities of approximately $16,000.
• For the three months ended June 30, 2018 total non-interest expenses increased approximately $117,000, or 13.2%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2017. The increase in non-interest expense for the three-month period was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $62,000 or 13.0% due to an increase in personnel, an increase in professional service expense of approximately $36,000 or 35.8% and an increase in other operating expenses of approximately $22,000 or 15.9% offset in part by a decrease in occupancy expenses of approximately $6,000, or (10.8%).
• For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, total non-interest expenses increased approximately $128,000, or 3.5%, as compared to fiscal year 2017. The increase in non-interest expense for the fiscal year was primarily attributable to increases in professional services expense of approximately $47,000, or 13.0%, and salary and benefit expenses of approximately $53,000, or 2.6%, offset in part by a decrease in occupancy expenses of approximately $20,000 or (8.2%).
The Company's total assets at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 were approximately $95.9 million and $96.5 million, respectively. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $10.9 million, or 11.4% of assets and $11.8 million, or 12.3% of assets at June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
The unaudited financial information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2018 has been prepared on the same basis as our audited financial information and includes, in the opinion of management, all adjustments necessary to present the data for such periods. The Company expects to release its final year end results and its related audited financial statements in October 2018, following completion of the year-end audit. Historical results are not necessarily indicative of future results. The Bank has four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol "SRNN".
Certain statements in this release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan," "project," "continue," or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
(Selected financial data attached)
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
ASSETS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value SECURITIES HELD TO MATURITY, at amortized cost,
June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)
$
4,215 $ 2,910
19,599 28,775
fair value of $0 and $0, respectively 0
June 30, 2017
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK (FHLB) STOCK 429 340
LOANS AND LEASES RECEIVABLE,
net of allowance for loan losses of $1,093 and $1,238,
respectively 69,002 61,309
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 715 754
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 216 216
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,689 2,238
TOTAL ASSETSLIABILITIESDEPOSITS
FHLB ADVANCES OTHER LIABILITIES
$
95,865
$
96,542
$
77,015 $ 79,383
6,000 5,000
1,940 312
TOTAL LIABILITIESSTOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding-none
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued, 806,086 shares outstanding
Additional paid-in capital Shares held in trust, 39,260 shares at cost Retained earnings Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares
Accumulated other comprehensive incomeTOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
84,955
84,695
0 0
15 15
13,887 13,887
(706) (706)
6,812 7,373
(8,825)
(273)
10,910
$
95,865
(8,825)
103 11,847
$
96,542
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)INTEREST INCOME:Interest and fees on loans
Interest and dividends on securities Other interest income
Total interest incomeINTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits Interest on borrowings
Total interest expense
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
Provision for loan losses
Net interest income after provision for loan lossesNON-INTEREST INCOME:
Fees and other non-interest income Gain on sale of securities, net Miscellaneous income
Total non-interest income
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits Equipment and Occupancy expenses Professional Services Expense
Data Processing Expense Other operating expense
Total non-interest expense
Income / (loss) before income taxes
PROVISION / (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
Net Income (Loss)
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Basic
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2018
(Unaudited)
$
2017
1,369 119 19
1,507
170 34 204
1,303 192
1,111
29 0 8 37
543
51
138
125
156
1,013
135 74
$
$
Year Ended
June 30,2018
(Unaudited)
2017
954 173 6
1,133
167 10 177 956 812 144
19 0 8 27
481
58
102
121
134
896
(725)
(278)
61
$
4,771 $ 3,467
559 728
48 22
5,378 4,217
670 703
134 36
804
739
4,574 3,478
773 1,208
3,801 2,270
105 81
7 23
54 32
166
136
2,083 2,030
224 244
413 366
479 479
614 566
3,813
154 719
$
3,685
(1,279)
(487)
(447)
$
(565)
$
(792)
$ $
0.08 0.08
$ $
(0.58) (0.58)
$ $
(0.74) $ (1.03)
Diluted
(0.74) $ (1.03)DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
$
---
$
---
$
---$
---766,826 766,826
769,817 769,817
766,826 769,817
Diluted
766,826 769,817
