Southern Banc : FY2019 Annual Report

11/01/2019 | 11:58am EDT

A N N U A L R E P O R T

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2019 was a good year for us. We made a profit of $465,000 after years of losses, largely by avoiding the mistakes of the past. Credit quality improved, deposits increased, and our factoring portfolio performed well. We have plenty of work left to do, but I am proud of the team and our results.

So far in fiscal year 2020, margin pressure has intensified with competition for deposits increasing while loan rates decrease. Our core businesses of Relationship Banking and Factoring should work well together to combat these headwinds.

The improved performance we enjoyed in 2019 was the product of our team's ability to engage customers and to deliver great results for them. We have always had dedicated and talented employees, but never more than now. They continue to develop the Company as a great place to work and as a trusted partner for business and personal banking.

Thank you for your support of the Company. I know that many of you are customers as well as shareholders. We appreciate your loyalty and wisdom over the years, and I look forward to writing to you again at the end of 2020.

Sincerely,

Gates Little

President

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated at the direction of management of The Southern Bank Company (the "Bank"), formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama (the "Original Bank"), for the purpose of serving as the holding company of the Bank upon the acquisition of all of the capital stock issued by the Original Bank in its conversion from mutual to stock form in 1995. At June 30, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of approximately $97.7 million, deposits of $82.3 million and stockholders' equity of $11.8 million, or 12.04% of total consolidated assets.

The Original Bank was organized in 1936 as a federal savings association, at which time it also became a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") System and obtained federal deposit insurance. On July 1, 2008, the Company announced that the Original Bank had converted its charter from a federal savings association to an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank. As a state-chartered bank, the Bank is regulated by the State of Alabama Banking Department (the "Banking Department") and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). As a bank holding company, the Company is regulated by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"). In 1999, the Bank adopted its current corporate title.

The Bank currently operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville and Centre, Alabama, and one commercial finance office located in Birmingham, Alabama. The Bank's business strategy has been to operate as a profitable and independent community-oriented financial institution dedicated to providing quality customer service. Generally, the Bank has sought to implement this strategy by using retail deposits as its sources of funds and maintaining most of its assets in loans secured by real estate properties located in the Bank's market area, consumer loans, commercial loans and leases, mortgage-backed securities issued by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"), the Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") and Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae"), U.S. government and agency securities, interest-earning deposits, and cash and equivalents.

In an effort to diversify the Company's loan and lease portfolio and to increase yield in the portfolio, the Company's management team and the Board of Directors developed and approved the Commercial Finance Division ("CFD") of The Southern Bank Company. This division was officially started in January 2011. The business of the CFD is to purchase accounts receivable. This business is also known as factoring. See Note 1 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies and Note 3 Loans and Leases.

The Bank's business strategy incorporates the following key elements: (1) remaining a community-oriented financial institution while maintaining a strong core customer base by providing quality service and offering customers the access to senior management and services that a community-based institution can offer; (2) attracting a retail deposit base from the communities served by the Bank's four banking offices; (3) maintaining asset quality by emphasizing investment in real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, leases, mortgage-backed securities and other securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or agencies thereof; and (4) maintaining liquidity and capital substantially in excess of regulatory requirements.

The lending activities and other investments of the Bank must comply with various regulatory requirements, and the Banking Department and FDIC periodically examine the Bank for compliance with various regulatory requirements. The Bank must file reports with the regulators describing its activities and financial condition. The Company and the Bank are also subject to certain reserve and capital requirements promulgated by the Federal Reserve.

Although the general economic environment has shown improvement since the end of the economic recession in June 2009, there can be no assurance that improvement will continue. A return of recessionary conditions, including declines in real estate values and sales volumes, an increase in unemployment, and/or continued negative developments in the domestic and international credit markets may significantly affect economic conditions in the market areas in which we do business, the value of our loans and investments, supply of and demand for deposits, and our ongoing operations, costs and profitability.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Banc Company Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 15:57:04 UTC
