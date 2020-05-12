Southern California Partnership For Jobs To Join Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) today announced it has been invited to join the Los Angeles County Infrastructure Development/Construction working group that will report to the Economic Resiliency Task Force. The Partnership will help represent the Construction Industry to facilitate much needed infrastructure development.

The mandate of this task force is to craft policy which will appropriately respond to the COVID-19 crisis as California relaxes their Safer at Home orders. This will be increasingly important as California works toward LA County's economic recovery.

The Economic Resiliency Task Force will consist of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors along with 13 leaders from different industries throughout the County.

"We are honored to be joining the Economic Resiliency Task Force," said Dave Garbarino of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 12. "We realize that as we pivot to economic recovery in Los Angeles County, it is vital that Construction have an important voice in this process."

The Task Force is effective immediately. Their efforts will include crafting sustainable plans for economic recovery, identifying strategies which will help engage the private sector and formulating policies to revitalize industries and communities.

"The Partnership is honored to be selected to participate in this most prestigious task force in Los Angeles County," said John Hakel, Executive Director for SCPFJ. "Given that the Partnership has the resources of 2,750 contractors, 90,000 union workers represented by the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, Southern California District Council of Laborers (LiUna), International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12 (IUOE), Associated General Contractors of California (AGC), Associated General Contractors of San Diego (AGC San Diego), the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC), Engineering Contractors' Association (ECA), Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) and United Contractors (UC), we will make this wealth of knowledge truly powerful."

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PARTNERSHIP FOR JOBS

Based in Anaheim, California – SCPFJ is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding including rail, water, ports, airports and roads while enhancing the regions' workforce development and creating career construction jobs.

