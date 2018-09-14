Log in
Southern Cross Media : PODCASTONE AUSTRALIA CELEBRATES 1ST BIRTHDAY

09/14/2018 | 10:43am CEST

PodcastOne Australia, the leading original commercial podcast network in Australia, today celebrates its first birthday, with more than 54 million downloads in its first year.

"PodcastOne Australia may only be 1 year old, but we feel the business is much more mature than that", said CEO of SCA Grant Blackley.

"We are thrilled to have achieved so many milestones to date and are excited for what we know will be a very bright future".

"As the podcasting industry continues to grow in audience and commercial appeal, PodcastOne is well positioned to take advantage of that growth", said Head of Podcasting Grant Tothill.

31% of all Australian podcast listeners 18-54 have listened to a PodcastOne podcast in the last month, with over 98% of downloads being driven by original Australian podcasts.

"The demand for original Australian podcast content continues to grow, and we have a clear focus on creating premium quality podcasts that engage audiences ", said Tothill.

With 63% of listeners taking action as the result of a podcast sponsorship, the commercial benefit of podcasting continues to prove itself as a new emerging advertising medium.

"PodcastOne Australia is able to provide advertisers with a unique opportunity to reach highly engaged audiences through a range of bespoke advertising executions"

"We are excited to see the continued growth of podcasting in the next twelve months and look forward to playing a role to drive new listeners and advertisers to the world of podcasting", said Tothill.

For all media enquiries please contact:

Madeleine Maher

0439 002 693

madeleine.maher@sca.com.au

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:42:21 UTC
