Southern Cross Media : PODCASTONE RELEASES NEW SERIES OF THE COACH WITH PAUL ROOS

09/07/2018 | 09:47am CEST

PodcastOne Australia today released its new series of The Coach with AFL legend Paul Roos.

Following the incredible success of the first series, Roos once again sits down with iconic athletes and business people to discuss leadership, team culture and parallels between business and sport.

Roos, lauded as the 2005 Premiership winning Coach of the Sydney Swans and for his inspiring restoration of the Melbourne Football Club, speaks with CEO of Richmond Football Club Brendan Gale, Olympic swimmer and CEO of AFLW Nicole Livingstone, NBA and NBL champion Andrew Bogut, music industry leader John Watson and other revered guests about the psychology of success.

"The new series provides some really incredible and deeply honest insights into the highs and lows of sport and business", said Roos.

"There are a lot of parallels between the gruelling, high-pressure world of business and the white-collar world.

"Great businesses rely on strong teams, and strong teams are supported by exceptional leadership- I hope this new series inspires those leaders".

Series Two of The Coach is available now via the PodcastOne app, website and iTunes.

For all media enquiries please contact:

Madeleine.maher@sca.com.au

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
