Southern Cross Media : RADIO ROYALTY LEE SIMON ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

09/21/2018 | 09:44am CEST

Melbourne radio legend, Lee Simon, today announced his retirement from Triple M after an extraordinary 47 years of service to the Australian radio industry. Lee, the founding Program Director of Australia's first commercial FM station, EON FM - later to become Triple M - shared the news with Triple M's Hot Breakfast this morning. Listen here

Having started his radio career at 3AW followed by 2BE, 3DB, 7HT, 2NX, 2SM and 3XY before joining EON/Triple M, Lee has enjoyed an unrivalled media career as a radio presenter, producer, general manager and programmer.

As a presenter he's interviewed everyone from Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Lou Reed and Led Zeppelin to countless Australian rock acts. In the 70's and 80's he extended his talents to television as host of Australia's ground-breaking, adult rock program, Nightmoves. Whilst Program Director at Triple M, he helped forge the careers of The D-Generation, Richard Stubbs, Jennifer Keyte, Brigitte Duclos, Brian Taylor and a junior sports reporter by the name of Eddie McGuire, amongst countless others. Affectionately known as the Godfather of Rock by his Triple M colleagues and contemporaries, in 1997 Lee brought football to FM radio, overseeing Triple M's first AFL rights deal. He has been executive producer of Triple M's AFL call ever since.

For further information:

Kelly Black

E: kelly@blackandwhitepublicity.com.au

Ph: 0422 991 600

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:43:15 UTC
