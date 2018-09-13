Log in
Southern Cross Media : THE HOWIE GAMES RETURNS FOR BRAND NEW SEASON WITH ANDREW BOGUT

09/13/2018

The Howie Games returns for a brand new season with Australian basketball superstar Andrew Bogut. This chat tracks Andrew's journey from a young man who couldn't make rep sides - all the way through to an NBA Championship. You'll hear about Lebron James, Steph Curry, teamwork, the business of the NBA and a whole lot more.

The Howie Games, which has had more than 10million downloads in one year on PodcastOne, sees the biggest names in the world of sport go one-on-one with Mark Howard, who lifts the lid on the real human stories behind the headlines.

Howie said, "It's so exciting that our audience now get to listen to series 4 and be inspired, motivated and touched by the stories of so many wonderful athletes.

"From the exciting challenges facing Tim Paine and Justin Langer with our Aussie cricket team, to life in the NBA with Andrew Bogut and Ben Simmons, this is a series with something for everyone.

"Personally for me, to get a couple of hours to chat about sports commentary with Ray Warren, pressure with Leisel Jones and Sally Pearson and the brutality of the NFL with Ben Graham, it's the best gig in the world!"

The Howie Games is available at www.Podcastone.com.au or via the app store, a new episode will be released each Thursday.
Series 4 of The Howie Games featuring (in no particular order):
Andrew Bogut, Tim Paine, Sally Pearson, Leisel Jones, Ben Graham, Joel Parkinson, Ray Warren, Craig Lowndes, Ben Simmons, Justin Langer.

Howie Games promo https://www.facebook.com/MarkHoward03/videos/295366367928397/

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:52:03 UTC
