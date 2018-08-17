Southern Glazer’s Donates 3,000 Backpacks with School Supplies to Children’s Home Society of Florida

Back-to-school effort supports children in 20 counties across the state

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company—today, on National Nonprofit Day, announced that it has donated 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS), Florida’s largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. The backpack drive, sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Florida-based VolunCheers program, drew 130 employee volunteers and guests to packing events across Company locations in Miramar, Lakeland, Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Palm Beach. Backpacks and school supplies, from rulers and notepads to folders, pens, and pencils, were purchased at a discount by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Florida from Madden Branded Goods.

Southern Glazer's employees in South Florida gathered at the Company's Miramar location for the Children's Home Society (CHS) backpack drive, where they packed backpacks with school supplies and prepared a lunch/social for students served by CHS. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kicking-off the start of the 2018 - 2019 school year, the backpacks were distributed to elementary and high school students served by CHS in 20 counties across the state of Florida. This is the fifth year that Southern Glazer’s has participated in a back-to-school initiative supporting Children’s Home Society of Florida.

“Southern Glazer’s commitment to student and community achievement has helped thousands of children start another school year off empowered and ready to succeed,” said Michael Shaver, President and CEO of Children’s Home Society of Florida. “We are incredibly grateful for the time and contributions their team has invested to ensure more kids are focused on their education and opportunities.”

“I am proud to lead a state that constantly takes the initiative to give back and make an impact in their local communities,” said Patrick Cassidy, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Florida for Southern Glazer’s. “Southern Glazer’s is thrilled to support an organization that provides much needed services and solutions to the families in our own backyard who need them the most.”

VolunCheers is a unique Southern Glazer’s volunteer program created to encourage employees to donate their time, resources, and talent in support of local non-profit organizations, schools, and community based programs. The Company recently announced the launch of its new internal online platform, VolunCheers Online, enabling Southern Glazer’s employees across the U.S. and Canada to easily connect with one another and organize volunteering and fundraising activities benefitting local and national charitable organizations. The online platform made the process of signing up for the annual backpack drive simple and efficient for Florida employee volunteers, who can now also track all of their volunteer hours and donations in one place.

CHS serves more than 50,000 children and families throughout the state of Florida each year. To learn more, visit www.chsfl.org.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About Children's Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Children’s Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000 children and family members each year. More: www.chsfl.org.

