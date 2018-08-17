Southern Glazer’s Donates 3,000 Backpacks with School Supplies to Children’s Home Society of Florida

Southern
Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the largest North
American wine and spirits distribution company—today, on National
Nonprofit Day, announced that it has donated 3,000 backpacks filled with
school supplies to Children’s
Home Society of Florida (CHS), Florida’s largest statewide
organization devoted to helping children and families. The
backpack drive, sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Florida-based VolunCheers
program, drew 130 employee volunteers and guests to packing events
across Company locations in Miramar, Lakeland, Tampa, Jacksonville,
Orlando, and Palm Beach. Backpacks and school supplies, from rulers and
notepads to folders, pens, and pencils, were purchased at a discount by
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Florida from Madden Branded Goods.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005007/en/
Southern Glazer's employees in South Florida gathered at the Company's Miramar location for the Children's Home Society (CHS) backpack drive, where they packed backpacks with school supplies and prepared a lunch/social for students served by CHS. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kicking-off the start of the 2018 - 2019 school year, the backpacks were
distributed to elementary and high school students served by CHS in 20
counties across the state of Florida. This is the fifth year that
Southern Glazer’s has participated in a back-to-school initiative
supporting Children’s Home Society of Florida.
“Southern Glazer’s commitment to student and community achievement has
helped thousands of children start another school year off empowered and
ready to succeed,” said Michael Shaver, President and CEO of Children’s
Home Society of Florida. “We are incredibly grateful for the time and
contributions their team has invested to ensure more kids are focused on
their education and opportunities.”
“I am proud to lead a state that constantly takes the initiative to give
back and make an impact in their local communities,” said Patrick
Cassidy, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Florida for
Southern Glazer’s. “Southern Glazer’s is thrilled to support an
organization that provides much needed services and solutions to the
families in our own backyard who need them the most.”
VolunCheers is a unique Southern Glazer’s volunteer program created to
encourage employees to donate their time, resources, and talent in
support of local non-profit organizations, schools, and community based
programs. The Company recently announced the launch of its new internal
online platform, VolunCheers Online, enabling Southern Glazer’s
employees across the U.S. and Canada to easily connect with one another
and organize volunteering and fundraising activities benefitting local
and national charitable organizations. The online platform made the
process of signing up for the annual backpack drive simple and efficient
for Florida employee volunteers, who can now also track all of their
volunteer hours and donations in one place.
CHS serves more than 50,000 children and families throughout the state
of Florida each year. To learn more, visit www.chsfl.org.
About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and
spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for
alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and
the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more
than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers
and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products
responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com.
About Children's Home Society of Florida
On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the
oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children
and families. Children’s Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000
children and family members each year. More: www.chsfl.org.
