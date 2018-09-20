Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Leverages Data Insights to Help Suppliers Tap into Growing Multicultural Consumer Category

Southern
Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)— the world's
pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—announced that its
Multicultural Center of Excellence has created a suite of proprietary
data insights tools to help its suppliers and customers identify brand
building and sales opportunities among multicultural consumers.
There are over 120 million multicultural Americans and they are a
significant growth of the U.S.’s legal drinking age population. Southern
Glazer’s multicultural marketing team is leveraging its industry-leading
reporting capabilities and largest data set in the industry to create
custom analytics reports to tap into this consumer category, including
identifying multicultural channel preferences, demographic profiles,
account performance, and route-to-market analysis. As a result, the
Company can increase visibility into trends and opportunities and help
suppliers better plan and execute programming with national and regional
retail chains.
“Multicultural consumers represent more than $3.2 trillion in overall
buying power and 26 percent of the beverage alcohol market,” commented
April Alejandro, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing and Business
Development, Southern Glazer’s. “Our Center of Excellence assess how
population shifts, consumption trends and cultural influence are not
only changing adult beverage category dynamics, but how can we best
build business opportunities. This consumer segment is expected to
continue to grow exponentially over the next decade and we can
strategically identify distinctions in multicultural consumer beverage
alcohol preferences and purchasing patterns to cultivate new business
opportunities for our suppliers and customers.”
“Southern Glazer’s is engaged with its strategic supplier partners, who
recognize the need for outreach, engagement and activation within major
multicultural beverage markets,” said Ray Lombard, Executive Vice
President, Supplier Management and Business Development.”
