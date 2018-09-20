Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Leverages Data Insights to Help Suppliers Tap into Growing Multicultural Consumer Category

- Creates proprietary data-driven intelligence tools to create volume-driving commercial activations for suppliers and brands -

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)— the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—announced that its Multicultural Center of Excellence has created a suite of proprietary data insights tools to help its suppliers and customers identify brand building and sales opportunities among multicultural consumers.

There are over 120 million multicultural Americans and they are a significant growth of the U.S.’s legal drinking age population. Southern Glazer’s multicultural marketing team is leveraging its industry-leading reporting capabilities and largest data set in the industry to create custom analytics reports to tap into this consumer category, including identifying multicultural channel preferences, demographic profiles, account performance, and route-to-market analysis. As a result, the Company can increase visibility into trends and opportunities and help suppliers better plan and execute programming with national and regional retail chains.

“Multicultural consumers represent more than $3.2 trillion in overall buying power and 26 percent of the beverage alcohol market,” commented April Alejandro, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing and Business Development, Southern Glazer’s. “Our Center of Excellence assess how population shifts, consumption trends and cultural influence are not only changing adult beverage category dynamics, but how can we best build business opportunities. This consumer segment is expected to continue to grow exponentially over the next decade and we can strategically identify distinctions in multicultural consumer beverage alcohol preferences and purchasing patterns to cultivate new business opportunities for our suppliers and customers.”

“Southern Glazer’s is engaged with its strategic supplier partners, who recognize the need for outreach, engagement and activation within major multicultural beverage markets,” said Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President, Supplier Management and Business Development.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

