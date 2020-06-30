Southern Grants Forum 2020 Virtual Conference Announced

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Grants Forum, the annual training conference for grant-funded organizations, will present a virtual conference for 2020. The three-day online event, sponsored by The Graham Private Client Law Group and Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI), will feature over a dozen new and updated sessions as part of a revamped program. The online conference will take place July 28 through 30, 2020. Registration for Southern Grants Forum 2020 is now open at https://www.southerngrantsforum.com.

"Southern Grants Forum is an opportunity for grants management professionals to keep current with the latest developments affecting grant-funded organizations," says Brian Tipton, Managing Director of The Graham Private Client Law Group. "We are very excited this year to be able to present the conference using a virtual events platform. The virtual events platform will allow our attendees to participate in the conference and network, just like an in-person event, but without having to travel. As long as someone has an Internet connection, he or she will be able to be part of the virtual conference."

Southern Grants Forum has become known for the variety of topics presented for all types of grant-funded organizations (whether grantees, subrecipients, or pass-through entities). This year's agenda for the virtual conference will be no different. Attendees can expect more than a dozen expert-led educational sessions featuring speakers from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

With the Office of Management and Budget's recent announcement of comprehensive revisions to the Uniform Grants Guidance (or OMB Super Circular), Southern Grants Forum 2020 will offer a detailed grants management update and sessions discussing key provisions of the Uniform Guidance. However, the agenda is not limited to the Uniform Guidance. The online conference will also present workshops discussing the latest developments in accounting, legal, human resources, and compliance issues for grant-funded organizations.

Southern Grants Forum will have sessions for grants management professionals from a range of organizations, from nonprofits to governments (state, local, and tribal entities) and from hospitals to colleges. The virtual conference is designed for the entire grant-funded community, including CEOs, CFOs, program directors, board members, and financial and programmatic staff of federally grant-funded entities. Regardless of position or the type of organization represented, attendees will find relevant and up-to-date information related to their fields. Attendees can also earn up to 14 hours of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit.

Registration is now open for the Southern Grants Forum 2020 Virtual Conference. Discounted early bird rates for conference registration are still available. Attendees can register for Southern Grants Forum through the official conference website at https://www.southerngrantsforum.com.

About Southern Grants Forum:

Southern Grants Forum is an annual educational conference for federally grant-funded organizations operating in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The conference is jointly sponsored by The Graham Private Client Law Group and Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI). Each year, the conference welcomes attendees from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Southern Grants Forum has been held since 2015.

