Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southern Grants Forum 2020 Virtual Conference Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 08:39am EDT

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Grants Forum, the annual training conference for grant-funded organizations, will present a virtual conference for 2020.  The three-day online event, sponsored by The Graham Private Client Law Group and Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI), will feature over a dozen new and updated sessions as part of a revamped program.  The online conference will take place July 28 through 30, 2020.  Registration for Southern Grants Forum 2020 is now open at https://www.southerngrantsforum.com.

"Southern Grants Forum is an opportunity for grants management professionals to keep current with the latest developments affecting grant-funded organizations," says Brian Tipton, Managing Director of The Graham Private Client Law Group.  "We are very excited this year to be able to present the conference using a virtual events platform.  The virtual events platform will allow our attendees to participate in the conference and network, just like an in-person event, but without having to travel.  As long as someone has an Internet connection, he or she will be able to be part of the virtual conference."

Southern Grants Forum has become known for the variety of topics presented for all types of grant-funded organizations (whether grantees, subrecipients, or pass-through entities).  This year's agenda for the virtual conference will be no different.  Attendees can expect more than a dozen expert-led educational sessions featuring speakers from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

With the Office of Management and Budget's recent announcement of comprehensive revisions to the Uniform Grants Guidance (or OMB Super Circular), Southern Grants Forum 2020 will offer a detailed grants management update and sessions discussing key provisions of the Uniform Guidance.  However, the agenda is not limited to the Uniform Guidance.  The online conference will also present workshops discussing the latest developments in accounting, legal, human resources, and compliance issues for grant-funded organizations.

Southern Grants Forum will have sessions for grants management professionals from a range of organizations, from nonprofits to governments (state, local, and tribal entities) and from hospitals to colleges.  The virtual conference is designed for the entire grant-funded community, including CEOs, CFOs, program directors, board members, and financial and programmatic staff of federally grant-funded entities.  Regardless of position or the type of organization represented, attendees will find relevant and up-to-date information related to their fields.  Attendees can also earn up to 14 hours of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit.

Registration is now open for the Southern Grants Forum 2020 Virtual Conference.  Discounted early bird rates for conference registration are still available.  Attendees can register for Southern Grants Forum through the official conference website at https://www.southerngrantsforum.com.

About Southern Grants Forum:

Southern Grants Forum is an annual educational conference for federally grant-funded organizations operating in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.  The conference is jointly sponsored by The Graham Private Client Law Group and Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI).  Each year, the conference welcomes attendees from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.  Southern Grants Forum has been held since 2015.

Contact:

Brian Tipton
(404) 389-4864
242713@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-grants-forum-2020-virtual-conference-announced-301085648.html

SOURCE The Graham Private Client Law Group


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aCERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
08:51aMUSCLE MAKER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:51aDresner Advisory Services Publishes 2020 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study
GL
08:51aCytta Corp Sells Additional SUPR Stream Units to British Ministry of Defense for Strategic Systems
GL
08:51aGIGAMON : Delivers Comprehensive Application Visibility Across Complex Hybrid Cloud Environments
BU
08:50aFIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aLions Bay Capital Inc. Provides Corporate Update
NE
08:50aMaple Gold Aims to Detail New Discovery Targets With IP Surveys at Douay
NE
08:49aAUDIOVALLEY : successfully raises 5.4m in capital through private placement
PU
08:49aThe fourth meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on working with the WTO
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group