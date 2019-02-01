Log in
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center First to Deploy 7D Surgical's Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) Platform in New England

02/01/2019 | 10:41am EST

New Technology Reduces Radiation and Enhances Patient Safety in Spinal Procedures

As hospitals around the world look for new and innovative ways to improve surgical outcomes and patient safety, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center has taken a leap into the future with the installation the 7D Surgical System for spinal procedures. This system virtually replaces standard fluoroscopy, providing the surgical team with a fast, accurate and radiation-free tool for the placement of spinal implants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005334/en/

Dr. Tung Nguyen, neurosurgeon sees patients at Neurosurgery at the Bone and Joint Center and Souther ...

Dr. Tung Nguyen, neurosurgeon sees patients at Neurosurgery at the Bone and Joint Center and Southern NH Medical Center. (Photo: Business Wire).

“Southern New Hampshire Medical Center has always been proactive in ensuring that we have the right tools to provide safe, high quality care to our patients, which is why we supported the purchase of the 7D Surgical System,” said Liz Armstrong, Vice President, Operations for Southern New Hampshire Health. “This investment is important and underscores our commitment to patient care and the communities we serve.”

The 7D Surgical System is the first and only Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) platform. For the first-time spine surgeons can guide their tools to the critical anatomy using sophisticated camera technology linked to a computer in the operating theater. The underlying technology is similar to what is used in the latest self-driving automobiles. Unlike time-consuming conventional image guided surgery (IGS) systems that depend on intraoperative radiation, this new MvIGS platform can achieve an incredibly fast surgical workflow for spine procedures, reducing operative time for patients.

“Having used traditional surgical navigation systems, the 7D Surgical System is by far a superior platform. I have experienced improvement in surgical case duration, while improving staff and patient safety through significant reduction of total fluoroscopy time in my operating room,” said Dr. Tung Nguyen, neurosurgeon at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Dr. Tung Nguyen sees patients at Neurosurgery at the Bone and Joint Center. He is a specialty-trained neurosurgeon and recognized expert in providing surgical and nonsurgical care for those suffering from conditions of the back, brain, neck, skull, and spine. To book an appointment or learn more, visit SNHhealth.org or call (603) 577-2663.

About Southern New Hampshire Health
Southern New Hampshire Health (SNHH) is comprised of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Foundation Medical Partners, and is Massachusetts General Hospital’s first clinical affiliate in the region. SNHMC is a 188-bed facility that has two campuses in Nashua. Foundation Medical Partners is a multi-specialty physician group with more than 300 primary care and specialty care providers. SNHH is committed to improving, maintaining, and preserving the overall health and well-being of individuals living in the greater Nashua area by providing information, education, and access to exceptional health care services. Learn more at SNHhealth.org.

About 7D Surgical
7D Surgical is a privately-owned Toronto based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care. 7D Surgical’s flagship FDA 510(k)-cleared and Health Canada approved MvIGS system delivers profound improvement to surgical workflows in spine and cranial surgery. The underlying technology provides the promise of similar future advancements for other surgical specialties.


© Business Wire 2019
