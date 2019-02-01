Southern New Hampshire Medical Center First to Deploy 7D Surgical's Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) Platform in New England

As hospitals around the world look for new and innovative ways to
improve surgical outcomes and patient safety, Southern New Hampshire
Medical Center has taken a leap into the future with the installation
the 7D Surgical System for spinal procedures. This system virtually
replaces standard fluoroscopy, providing the surgical team with a fast,
accurate and radiation-free tool for the placement of spinal implants.
Dr. Tung Nguyen, neurosurgeon sees patients at Neurosurgery at the Bone and Joint Center and Southern NH Medical Center.
“Southern New Hampshire Medical Center has always been proactive in
ensuring that we have the right tools to provide safe, high quality care
to our patients, which is why we supported the purchase of the 7D
Surgical System,” said Liz Armstrong, Vice President, Operations for
Southern New Hampshire Health. “This investment is important and
underscores our commitment to patient care and the communities we serve.”
The 7D Surgical System is the first and only Machine-Vision Image Guided
Surgery (MvIGS) platform. For the first-time spine surgeons can guide
their tools to the critical anatomy using sophisticated camera
technology linked to a computer in the operating theater. The underlying
technology is similar to what is used in the latest self-driving
automobiles. Unlike time-consuming conventional image guided surgery
(IGS) systems that depend on intraoperative radiation, this new MvIGS
platform can achieve an incredibly fast surgical workflow for spine
procedures, reducing operative time for patients.
“Having used traditional surgical navigation systems, the 7D Surgical
System is by far a superior platform. I have experienced improvement in
surgical case duration, while improving staff and patient safety through
significant reduction of total fluoroscopy time in my operating room,”
said Dr. Tung Nguyen, neurosurgeon at Southern New Hampshire Medical
Center.
Dr. Tung Nguyen sees patients at Neurosurgery at the Bone and Joint
Center. He is a specialty-trained neurosurgeon and recognized expert in
providing surgical and nonsurgical care for those suffering from
conditions of the back, brain, neck, skull, and spine. To book an
appointment or learn more, visit SNHhealth.org or call (603) 577-2663.
About Southern New Hampshire Health
Southern New Hampshire
Health (SNHH) is comprised of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and
Foundation Medical Partners, and is Massachusetts General Hospital’s
first clinical affiliate in the region. SNHMC is a 188-bed facility that
has two campuses in Nashua. Foundation Medical Partners is a
multi-specialty physician group with more than 300 primary care and
specialty care providers. SNHH is committed to improving, maintaining,
and preserving the overall health and well-being of individuals living
in the greater Nashua area by providing information, education, and
access to exceptional health care services. Learn more at SNHhealth.org.
About 7D Surgical
7D Surgical is a privately-owned Toronto
based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine
vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and
patient care. 7D Surgical’s flagship FDA 510(k)-cleared and Health
Canada approved MvIGS system delivers profound improvement to surgical
workflows in spine and cranial surgery. The underlying technology
provides the promise of similar future advancements for other surgical
specialties.
