Southern Orthodontic Partners : Establishes Presence in Houston Through Partnership With Dr. Vladimir Tabakman

05/14/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

Southern Orthodontic Partners (“SOP” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Houston Orthodontic Specialists (“HOS”) and Dr. Vladimir Tabakman. This affiliation represents the Company’s first outside of Tennessee, and Houston will be a strategic growth geography in the future. Backed by Shore Capital Partners, SOP is a provider of orthodontic treatments, services and products in the Southeastern US. The Company partners with orthodontic practices to provide expertise in finance, marketing, recruiting, benefits and other practice administration to allow orthodontists to focus on maintaining the highest quality of patient care.

Houston Orthodontic Specialists is led by Dr. Vladimir Tabakman, who is supported by Dr. Melissa Wadler- Bloome, Dr. Monica Muller, and a high-performing practice and office support team. Dr. Tabakman has been voted among the top orthodontists in Houston by H Magazine every year since 2007 and is recognized as one of the top Invisalign® providers in the area. HOS provides personalized, cutting-edge care to patients of all ages with a focus on exceptional customer service, a family-friendly atmosphere and stunning results to patients in Houston and Bellaire. Houston Orthodontic Specialists will continue to operate under its local brand, with no changes to staff, orthodontists or locations.

“I am proud of what we have built at HOS and look forward to continuing to grow under our partnership with SOP,” said Dr. Tabakman. “We have high aspirations for what we can collectively accomplish and offer to our patients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Tabakman and expand into Houston with a top-quality practice,” said John Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Orthodontic Partners. “The cultural fit and alignment of clinical quality fit squarely with the SOP vision. We look forward to building upon the growth and success Dr. Tabakman has already achieved and are excited to partner with such a well-respected and first-class doctor.”

About Southern Orthodontic Partners

Based in Nashville, TN, Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and local autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure and human capital. SOP aims to be the premier orthodontic services provider in the Southeast by partnering with doctors who are committed to providing the highest level of clinical care and a first-class customer experience. More information about Southern Orthodontic Partners can be found at southernop.com.


© Business Wire 2020
