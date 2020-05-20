Log in
Southern Orthodontic Partners : ("SOP") Establishes Presence in South Florida Through Partnership with Dr. George Nicolas

05/20/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Southern Orthodontic Partners is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Dr. George Nicolas and Nicolas Orthodontics. This partnership marks SOP’s entry into the state of Florida, after initially launching in Tennessee and expanding into Texas earlier this year. Backed by Shore Capital Partners, SOP is a provider of orthodontic services in the Southeastern US. The Company partners with orthodontic practices to provide expertise in finance, marketing, recruiting, benefits and other practice administration to allow orthodontists to focus on maintaining the highest quality of patient care.

Nicolas Orthodontics is led by Dr. George Nicolas and a high-performing practice and office support team. The practice has been serving the Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Parkland, Boynton Beach and surrounding communities for more than 20 years. Nicolas Orthodontics will continue to operate under its local brand, with no changes to staff or locations.

“We have experienced tremendous success over the past two decades, and I am thrilled to take our practice to the next level by partnering with SOP and other high-quality, like-minded doctors across the Southeast,” said Dr. Nicolas. “It’s exciting to be an early Partner in the platform. I have been impressed with the people at SOP and the vision to be the preeminent orthodontic provider across the Southeast. This Partnership will further enhance our offering to patients, employees and the community.”

SOP is excited to enter the South Florida market through its Partnership with Dr. Nicolas. The Company will place an emphasis on the region and is already seeing several attractive expansion opportunities. “Dr. Nicolas has built an excellent practice, both from an operational efficiency standpoint, but more importantly from a patient-quality perspective,” added John Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Orthodontic Partners. “We are excited for Dr. Nicolas to join SOP as an early Partner and we look forward to expanding further in the market.”

About Southern Orthodontic Partners
Based in Nashville, TN, Southern Orthodontic Partners provides strategic, operational and administrative support to orthodontic professionals, enabling clinicians to focus on providing the highest quality of clinical care. Partner doctors maintain their brand and local autonomy while benefiting from investments in growth, technology infrastructure and human capital. SOP aims to be the premier orthodontic services provider in the Southeast by partnering with doctors who are committed to providing the highest level of clinical care and a first-class customer experience. More information about Southern Orthodontic Partners can be found at southernop.com.


© Business Wire 2020
