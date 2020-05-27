Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southern Steel Bhd : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 11:33pm EDT

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD ("SSB" OR THE "COMPANY") MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR THE FORMATION OF A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN SSB AND ANN JOO RESOURCES BERHAD ("AJRB") IN RELATION TO THE LONG PRODUCT STEEL MANUFACTURING BUSINESSES OF SSB AND AJRB THROUGH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY ("MOU")

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

Description

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD ("SSB" OR THE "COMPANY")

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR THE FORMATION OF

A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN SSB AND ANN JOO

RESOURCES BERHAD ("AJRB") IN RELATION TO THE LONG

PRODUCT STEEL MANUFACTURING BUSINESSES OF SSB AND

AJRB THROUGH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY ("MOU")

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 7 October 2019, 6 January 2020, 25 February 2020, 6 April 2020 and 18 May 2020 in relation to the MOU ("Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the aforesaid Announcements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SSB, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad wishes to announce that SSB and AJRB have, via a mutual termination agreement dated 27 May 2020 ("Termination Agreement"), mutually agreed to terminate the MOU with immediate effect due to uncertain market conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The termination of the MOU is not expected to have any material effect on the consolidated earnings and net assets per share of the Company for the financial year ending 30 June 2020.

A copy of the Termination Agreement will be made available for inspection at the registered office of SSB at Level 31, Menara Hong Leong, No. 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur during normal business hours from Mondays to Fridays (except public holidays) for a period of 3 months from the date of this announcement.

This announcement is dated 27 May 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Stock Name

SSTEEL

Date Announced

27 May 2020

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-27052020-00005

Disclaimer

Southern Steel Bhd published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 03:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aMalaysia's LNG exports in May set to drop to lowest since mid-2018 -data
RE
12:48aTencent raises $6 billion in largest Asian corporate debt deal this year
RE
12:43aCattle prices sustain upwards trend
PU
12:43aPrice pressure compounds softer demand for Australian sheepmeat in the Middle East
PU
12:43aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : WA lamb market to tighten up
PU
12:33aThailand may lose two million jobs due to coronavirus - planning agency
RE
12:28aThe Last Decade to Leave No One Behind
PU
12:28aWORLD BANK : COVID-19 Intensifies the Urgency to Expand Sustainable Energy Solutions Worldwide
PU
12:23aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Covid-19 is intensifying the urgent need to expand sustainable energy solutions worldwide
PU
12:22aU.S. BUSINESS TO TRUMP : Go slowly on Hong Kong response
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE, INC. : SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : & Beverage 1Q Net Profit Falls 20% on Covi..
4SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action..
5PETROSHALE INC. : PETROSHALE : Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2020 and Provides F..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group