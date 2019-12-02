Log in
Southern Steel Bhd : SSB - Material Litigation

12/02/2019 | 05:45am EST

MATERIAL LITIGATION A. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings by Southern HRC Sdn Bhd ("SHRC") against Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A ("Danieli") and Danieli Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("DMSB") and Arbitration Proceedings against SHRC by Danieli and DMSB; B. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings Between SHRC and Danieli Co. Ltd ("Danieli Thailand")

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Type

Subject

Description

Announcement

MATERIAL LITIGATION

A. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings by Southern HRC Sdn Bhd ("SHRC") against Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A ("Danieli") and Danieli Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("DMSB") and Arbitration Proceedings against SHRC by Danieli and DMSB;

B. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings Between SHRC and Danieli Co. Ltd ("Danieli Thailand")

We refer to the announcement of Southern Steel Berhad's ("SSB") Quarterly Report for the first quarter ended 30 September 2019 dated 21 November 2019 wherein it was mentioned that the parties were awaiting the decision of the arbitration tribunal ("Tribunal") in respect of the Arbitration Proceedings.

SSB wishes to announce that the Tribunal has decided and determined as follows:

  1. Arbitration proceedings by SHRC against Danieli and DMSB; and Arbitration proceedings against SHRC by Danieli and DMSB

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------

the Tribunal decided in SHRC's favour.

  1. Arbitration proceedings against SHRC by Danieli Thailand
    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

the Tribunal decided in Danieli Thailand's favour.

Please refer to the attachment for the full text of the announcement in relation to the Material Litigation.

This announcement is dated 2 December 2019.

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

SSB - Material Litigation 021219.pdf

78.4 kB

Announcement Info

Company Name

SOUTHERN STEEL BERHAD

Stock Name

SSTEEL

Date Announced

02 Dec 2019

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-29112019-00168

Disclaimer

Southern Steel Bhd published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:44:00 UTC
