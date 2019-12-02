Southern Steel Bhd : SSB - Material Litigation

MATERIAL LITIGATION A. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings by Southern HRC Sdn Bhd ("SHRC") against Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A ("Danieli") and Danieli Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("DMSB") and Arbitration Proceedings against SHRC by Danieli and DMSB; B. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings Between SHRC and Danieli Co. Ltd ("Danieli Thailand")
We refer to the announcement of Southern Steel Berhad's ("SSB") Quarterly Report for the first quarter ended 30 September 2019 dated 21 November 2019 wherein it was mentioned that the parties were awaiting the decision of the arbitration tribunal ("Tribunal") in respect of the Arbitration Proceedings.
SSB wishes to announce that the Tribunal has decided and determined as follows:
Arbitration proceedings by SHRC against Danieli and DMSB; and Arbitration proceedings against SHRC by Danieli and DMSB
the Tribunal decided in SHRC's favour.
Arbitration proceedings against SHRC by Danieli Thailand
the Tribunal decided in Danieli Thailand's favour.
Please refer to the attachment for the full text of the announcement in relation to the Material Litigation.
This announcement is dated 2 December 2019.
