Southern Steel Bhd : SSB - Material Litigation

Announcement

MATERIAL LITIGATION

A. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings by Southern HRC Sdn Bhd ("SHRC") against Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A ("Danieli") and Danieli Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("DMSB") and Arbitration Proceedings against SHRC by Danieli and DMSB;

B. Final Award for Arbitration Proceedings Between SHRC and Danieli Co. Ltd ("Danieli Thailand")