Southwest Airlines cutting more than 40% of flights in May as demand sags

03/31/2020 | 10:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Gol Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake

Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday it will cut more than 40% of flights from May 3 through June 5 amid a sharp decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. airline said will fly 2,000 flights a day, down 1,700 over normal levels. The airline previously said it was cancelling 1,500 flights a day in April. Southwest said it will preserve more than 80% of itineraries it previously offered but said some non-stop flights will now require a connection. Southwest is also shortening its operational day, removing many departures previously scheduled before 7 am and after 8 pm.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

