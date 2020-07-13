Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southwest Airlines warns it may cut jobs without jump in travel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Co. employee wears a protective mask while assisting a passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on an unusually empty Memorial Day weekend during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los A

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly told employees on Monday it needs a dramatic jump in passenger demand or it will be forced to take new steps to reduce staffing.

Employees face a Wednesday deadline whether to participate in a voluntary incentive program to leave the airline.

"Although furloughs and layoffs remain our very last resort, we can't rule them out as a possibility obviously in this very bad environment," Kelly said in a message to employees. "We need a significant recovery by the end of this year -- and that's roughly triple the number of passengers from where we are today."

Kelly added that the "recent rise in COVID cases and increasing regional restrictions on businesses and states requiring quarantine aren't positive developments for our business, and we are concerned about the impact on already weak travel demand."

Airlines are grappling with overstaffing as they decide whether to further limit passengers on flights.

JetBlue Airways Corp said Monday it will extend blocking middle seats on larger airplanes and aisle seats on smaller aircraft for flights through Sept. 8 in response to COVID-19. Other airlines, like American Airlines are again booking flights to capacity.

Last week, United Airlines said it was preparing to send notices of potential furloughs to 36,000 U.S.-based frontline employees, or about 45% of staff, as travel demand hit by the coronavirus pandemic struggles to recover.

Not everyone who receives a notification will be furloughed, United said. Furloughs would begin Oct. 1, when a government-imposed ban on forced job cuts by airlines that accepted billions of dollars in federal assistance expires.

Delta Air Lines, which is blocking middle seats through at least Sept. 30, told employees Thursday it plans to get "smaller as we look ahead to the recovery, which is likely to be lengthy and slow."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.41% 27.0699 Delayed Quote.-53.68%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.71% 33.08 Delayed Quote.-38.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pBANK OF CANADA : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (July 20-July 31)
PU
02:25pU.S. shale oil output to drop 2-yr low of 7.49 mln bpd in Aug- EIA
RE
02:25pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:24pTunisia prime minister says he will make a cabinet reshuffle amid row with moderate islamst ennahda party
RE
02:23pChina to Impose Retaliatory Sanctions on GOP Senators Over Xinjiang Penalties -- Update
DJ
02:23pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:21pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Curaçao and Sint Maarten HTML File
PU
02:12pNo guarantee EU leaders will reach stimulus deal - Merkel
RE
02:12pU.S. June deficit surges to $864 billion
RE
02:10pTesla extends rally, up over 60% in two weeks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group