Southwest Georgia Financial : 7/9/2019 SGB Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

07/09/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation

201 First Street S.E.

Moultrie, GA 31768

PH: (229) 985-1120

FX: (229) 985-0251

News Release

CONTACTS:

Company:

Investor Relations:

Karen T. Boyd

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: (229) 873-3837

Phone: (716) 843-3908

investorinfo@sgfc.com

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

For Immediate Release

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation Announces

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

MOULTRIE, GA, July 9, 2019 --Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation(NYSE American: SGB),

a full-service community bank holding company, announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Phone: (201) 689-8263 Internet Webcast: www.sgb.bank

A telephonic replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Tuesday,

July 30, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13691911, or access the webcast replay at www.sgb.bank/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is a state-chartered bank holding company with approximately $552 million in assets headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. Its primary subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank, offers comprehensive financial services to consumer, business, and government customers. The current banking facilities include the main office located in Colquitt County, and branch offices located in Baker County, Worth County, Lowndes County and Tift County. In addition to conventional banking services, the Company provides investment planning and management, trust management, and commercial and individual insurance products. Insurance products and advice are provided by Southwest Georgia Insurance Services, which is located in Colquitt County. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website.

More information on Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Southwest Georgia Bank can be found at: www.sgb.bank.

-###-

Disclaimer

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 20:47:03 UTC
