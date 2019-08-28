Log in
Southwest Georgia Financial : 8/28/19 SGB Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/28/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation

201 First Street S.E.

Moultrie, GA 31768

PH: (229) 985-1120

FX: (229) 985-0251

News Release

CONTACTS:

Company:

Investor Relations:

Karen T. Boyd

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: (229) 873-3837

Phone: (716) 843-3908

investorinfo@sgfc.com

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

For Immediate Release

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MOULTRIE, GA, August 28, 2019 --Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation(the "Company") (NYSE American: SGB), a full-service community bank holding company, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend is payable September 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2019. The Company has approximately 2.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation or its predecessor, Southwest Georgia Bank, has paid cash dividends for 91 consecutive years.

About Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is a state-chartered bank holding company with approximately $552 million in assets headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. Its primary subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank, offers comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and government customers. The current banking facilities include the main office located in Colquitt County and branch offices located in Baker County, Worth County, Lowndes County and Tift County. In addition to conventional banking services, the Company provides investment planning and management, trust management, and commercial and individual insurance products. Insurance products and advice are provided by Southwest Georgia Insurance Services, which is located in Colquitt County. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.sgb.bank.

###

Disclaimer

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:20:01 UTC
