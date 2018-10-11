Southwest Securities International Securities Limi : 【Important Notice】Introduction of Trusted Device feature in SP Trader

【Important Notice】Introduction of Trusted Device feature in SP Trader

To enhance the client experience and security of our electronic platform, the Futures trading platform (SP Trader) will introduce the "Trusted Device" feature.

Upon successfully logging in with the correct user ID, password and one-time password for two-factor authentication, SP Trader would recognize the device as "trusted device". Subsequent login with the same trusted device would not require one-time password. Each account can store up to 5 trusted devices, which can be managed in the "Device Security Management" of SP Trader.

The "Trusted Device" feature will launch on 15 October 2018. Please contact your Account Executive or Customer Services Department, or refer to the User Manual for any questions.