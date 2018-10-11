Log in
Southwest Securities International Securities Limi : 【Important Notice】Introduction of Trusted Device feature in SP Trader

10/11/2018

Important NoticeIntroduction of Trusted Device feature in SP Trader

To enhance the client experience and security of our electronic platform, the Futures trading platform (SP Trader) will introduce the "Trusted Device" feature.

Upon successfully logging in with the correct user ID, password and one-time password for two-factor authentication, SP Trader would recognize the device as "trusted device". Subsequent login with the same trusted device would not require one-time password. Each account can store up to 5 trusted devices, which can be managed in the "Device Security Management" of SP Trader.

The "Trusted Device" feature will launch on 15 October 2018. Please contact your Account Executive or Customer Services Department, or refer to the User Manual for any questions.

Disclaimer

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:37:04 UTC
